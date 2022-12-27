Police seek juveniles after three men shot in D.C., authorities say

Gift Article Share

Three men were shot during a gun battle Tuesday afternoon along a commercial stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast Washington, and D.C. police were searching for four juveniles in connection with the violence, according to authorities.

The shootings occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, near D.C. Route 295 and just east of the Anacostia River. The wide street runs along several businesses and officials said at least one bullet struck a restaurant window.

Police Cmdr. Darnel Robinson, who heads the 6th District police station, told reporters the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. He described one of the victims as a bystander and said another victim had a firearm.

#Update: 6th District Commander Darnel Robinson provides an update on three people shot in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. https://t.co/N6GzEctvCu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2022

Robinson said police officers were in the block when the gunfire erupted and chased four people dressed in black who appeared to be juveniles. He said they all escaped behind an apartment building.

The commander said there is evidence that at least one of the victims returned fire at the assailants. He said he did not know whether any of them were struck.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 15-year-old was shot and wounded in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE in the Fort Dupont neighborhood in a separate incident. His injuries were also reported to be non-life-threatening.

The number of juveniles shot in the District this year has soared, according to D.C. police. Administration officials in Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) office have vowed to increase efforts to reduce youth violence and said they are implementing a new crime reduction initiative.

