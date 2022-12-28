Meet four women who are reinvigorating D.C.’s cheese scene

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After moving from Paris to D.C. in 2013, Anastasia Mori was struck by many cultural differences between France and the United States. But one thing stood out to the future wine bar owner: Washington’s lack of cheese and charcuterie eateries, like those that line the Parisian cityscape. “Americans love their meat; they love their cheese; they love their wine,” Mori said. Why, she thought, weren’t there more places like that here?

Mori was not alone in noticing the scarcity of cheese spots in the District. According to Rachel Juhl, head of education at artisan cheese importer and wholesaler Essex St. Cheese, D.C. is known to some in the industry as the “black hole of cheese.” That’s not to say there haven’t been good cheese shops: Bowers Fancy Dairy Products in Eastern Market has been operating in the area since 1964, for instance, and the whimsical Cheesetique has been a Northern Virginia fixture since 2004. But industry veterans like Juhl found the cheese market here tough to crack.

“It’s a chicken-and-egg thing,” Juhl said, referring to the self-perpetuating problem of a lack of distributors transporting goods to D.C., meaning a lack of cheese shops opening. “The logistics have always been really, really difficult, which is always bizarre,” Juhl explained, because in D.C. “you have major distributors leaving New York to go to Atlanta and they have to pass by.”

In the past few years, however, the D.C. cheese scene has undergone a sort of renaissance. These four businesses offer cheese in different ways, but at the core of each is a belief that good cheese should be not scary or pretentious, but approachable and accessible.

The neighborhood market: Each Peach

The inspiration for Jeanlouise Conaway to start a neighborhood market came from halfway around the world, when she worked as a U.S. Agency for International Development contractor in Ethiopia on food security and livelihood issues.

“I was really, really lucky to get that project in Ethiopia because I was interacting with people growing their own food, people selling their food, and seeing how the linkages and how that all ties together and what it means to people,” she said.

Once she saw how food could bring communities together, she couldn’t get it out of her head. She quit her job in development aid, moved to Paris to study pastry, and eventually came back to D.C. to open Each Peach, a quirky grocery with a farmers market vibe in Mount Pleasant with her co-founder (and former colleague in development aid) Emily Friedberg.

Cheese has been central to Conaway’s vision since the market opened in 2013. “Every cheese has a story, and a deep, deep cultural tradition,” she said, casually referencing her favorite anthropological scholarship on cheese. Conaway sees Each Peach’s cheese counter as a way to share these stories.

Together with head cheesemonger and buyer Beth Pershing, Conaway works to curate the cheese counter with funky and diverse cheeses from around the world. There are some mainstays: You can almost always find a good-quality brie, pecorino, chevre or Emmentaler Swiss cheese, for instance. But you can also find some less conventional offerings, sourced directly from farms in the region. One recent favorite of Conaway’s is Hummingbird, a soft-ripened cow’s milk oval from the Farm at Doe Run in Pennsylvania.

Conaway works hard to bring the stories of how these cheeses were produced directly to the eater. Each Peach is self-service, but the staff is trained to offer suggestions and more information about each cheese. Conaway and others host cheese education classes for “deep dives” into particular kinds of cheese — she has held classes and delivered cheese subscription boxes centered on themes including “All About Goats,” “A Trip to Spain” and “Virginia Is for Cheese Lovers.”

And she goes annually to the American Cheese Society Conference, both to meet new cheese makers and to learn the history of various kinds of cheese. “I am able to bring that passion back to my customers and to my cheese selection and pass on that passion to other people who come in and buy cheese from us,” she said.

To try: You can sign up for Each Peach’s monthly cheese subscription box or join its monthly cheese class held online. Also make sure to check out the market’s occasional sidewalk sales, which often feature samples of big wheels of cheese. And don’t be afraid just to go in to grab supplies for your next board: The staff is eager to offer suggestions on cheese selections and pairings.

Each Peach Market, 3068 Mount Pleasant St. NW. eachpeachmarket.com.

The unexpected pair: Right Proper Brewing

Whereas wine and cheese pairings may be more well-known, Right Proper Brewing pairs cheese with beers, as well as funky accoutrements made in-house such as brown sugar fudge and hot pepper jams. But those pairings just make sense to Kyle Ames, who got her start at the Shaw brewpub as a bartender.

“This is the only thing I know,” said Ames, who became Right Proper’s lead cheesemonger in 2020, following in the footsteps of her older sister Angelica. “Beer really gives cheese a different dimension. The bubbliness, the maltiness, the bitterness from the IPA. I often find it goes perfect with cheese.”

This unconventional journey allows Ames to be adventurous in her pairings. “I don’t want to be scared to do more and try things. There has been a whole craze about charcuterie, which is very fun, but it’s kind of ‘pinkie up,’” she said, noting how that can make cheese seem fancy and unapproachable. “I want to give people something they can relate to.”

To make cheese more accessible, Ames writes fun and sometimes slightly off-color tasting notes on the menu. While some cheeses take more traditional descriptors (a pasteurized sheep cheese from Spain is described as “bloomy rind, buttery, tangy”), others are a bit more out there. Take, for instance, a Chiriboga raw blue cheese from Germany: It is described simply as “mouthgasm, best blue in the world, must try.”

“Putting all the cheese in one little box takes away the intricacies of it all,” Ames said. “I love having that freedom to describe cheeses in the way I want, rather than copy and pasting from the internet.”

Ames brings up a scene in the 2007 film “Ratatouille,” when Remy the rat eats cheese and strawberry together. “Eating the fruit, he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s good.’ And then he eats the cheese, and it’s like, ‘That’s good,’” she said. “And then he puts them together, and it’s fireworks and explosions, and he’s like, ‘This is amazing.’” For Ames, the pairing of cheese and something fun — be it a hoppy beer or a spicy compote — can give her customers that same sort of feeling.

To try: Most customers sample Right Proper’s cheese offerings at the Shaw brewpub, but you can also buy its wares retail to take home. Follow along on Instagram to see when Right Proper is doing classes and specials. Recent events have included a fondue night and a special tasting that paired cheese and beer.

Right Proper Brewing Shaw brewpub, 624 T St. NW. rightproperbrewing.com.

The mobile monger: Cheesemonster

Alice Bergen Phillips’s first foray into the cheese world was somewhat accidental: She was hired by a neighborhood market in Southern California as a barista, but within her first week of working there, the cheesemonger quit. “I thought, well, I like cheese! I lived in France in college and ate a lot of cheese! Let’s give it a whirl,” she said.

After moving back to D.C., she launched Cheesemonster, a cheese board catering and cheese education business, in 2017.

Two years later, Bergen Phillips, alongside D.C. food industry veterans Hilarey and Brian Leonard, opened up a bricks-and-mortar space in Brightwood Park. Cheesemonster Studio was envisioned as not only a storefront, but also a catering hub, a classroom for cheese and wine education, and a space for private food-related events. But less than a year after it opened, the covid-19 pandemic hit.

“All of that went out the window,” Bergen Phillips said. “Giant cheese boards for catered events were not a thing, and people coming to a teeny tiny studio for a wine and cheese bar was not a thing.” Instead, Cheesemonster pivoted to hosting online classes and shipping nationwide with its online retail shop.

After a year of that work, the team closed the bricks-and-mortar store. Bergen Phillips then started the next incarnation of Cheesemonster: a cheese consultant and education business, where Bergen Phillips curates cheese boards for catering events, consults with food businesses that want to up their cheese game and provides virtual cheese classes.

She picks cheese based on a variety of factors, including seasonality (“What milk is in season? Is it hot or cold outside? What are people likely to want to nosh on?”) and things that just catch her eye, sourcing cheeses from a variety of distributors as well as directly from smaller farms and importers.

For Bergen Phillips, cheese education is a core component of her work as a mobile cheesemonger. “Cheese is one of these things that people really love, and don’t know much about, and are intimidated by,” she said, noting that specialty goods like wine, cheese and coffee “can skew snobby very fast.”

She sees her role as making good cheese accessible to people throughout the city. She holds private cheese classes, including a deep-dive Cheese 101 survey, cheese and beverage pairing classes, and cheese board building classes. At their core, all these classes are about culture.

“The thread of it all,” Bergen Phillips said, “is that cheese doesn’t have to be scary. It doesn’t have to be this big intense thing. You can come at it from a ton of different angles.”

To try: You can book virtual private classes with Bergen Phillips for $20 a person, which covers the instruction. You’ll get a suggested shopping list before the class, and you can pick up the goods from your own local cheese shop. Bergen Phillips also curates the cheese counter at Lulabelle’s Market in Petworth.

The wine bar: La Jambe

When Mori, the French-born-and-raised cheese connoisseur who moved to the District from Paris, noticed the lack of D.C. cheese spots, she decided to create the same sort of convivial cheese and wine bar she loved.

She harnessed her eight years as a marketing manager for a large supermarket company in Paris into something much more intimate: wine bar La Jambe, which she opened in Shaw in 2016. The name translates in English to “the leg,” a cheeky play on both a leg of prosciutto and legs of wine (the droplets that form on the side of a glass after swirling certain wines). “It’s about the product,” she said, speaking of the artisan cheese, wine and meats she sells, “but it’s more importantly about the way of enjoying it.”

The main way of enjoying La Jambe’s offerings turned out to be an accident. “When we opened the place, I got so excited and ordered way too many cheeses and meats to showcase,” she said, laughing. To get through the charcuterie faster, she created a “chef’s choice” board — which ended up being La Jambe’s bestseller.

Through these curated boards — which tend to focus on French cheese — Mori hopes she can bring cheese to the people in an accessible way. “People don’t really want to think about what cheese they are having; they don’t want to figure out what a Cantal cheese is,” she said, referring to a firm, natural-rinded cow’s milk cheese traditionally produced in Auvergne. “And some people may think they don’t like certain types of cheese.”

In addition to its Shaw spot, La Jambe has a stall in Union Market where shoppers can enjoy cheese and meats bar-side and also purchase retail. Mori also has a monthly cheese club subscription, for which she researches new cheese every month related to specific themes.

For Mori, this is the future of D.C. cheese. “The D.C. cheese scene may not be as much into the brick-and-mortar shop, but it might be into eating at home,” she said, describing how customers want to take home selections and enjoy them in their house. La Jambe aims to cater to both crowds: those wanting a lively restaurant ambiance and those just looking to grab some curated charcuterie boards.

“It’s a place to gather,” Mori explained, “and a place to just enjoy the night through good products.”

To try: Head to La Jambe for the current chef’s board offerings (cheeses featured lately have included an aged mimolette and French triple cream Saint André). Also consider ordering a pre-assembled charcuterie board to eat at home, or joining the monthly cheese club featuring three kinds of cheese and an info card with stories and recipes. One recent subscription box highlighted buffalo milk cheeses from around the world and included a special gift of Italian tapenade.

La Jambe, 1550 Seventh St. NW and inside Union Market, 1309 Fifth St. NE. lajambedc.com.

