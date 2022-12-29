Fairfax County battalion chief faced retaliation, federal agency says

Gift Article Share

It’s been four years since a battalion chief in charge of women’s advocacy at Fairfax County’s fire department wrote a letter of resignation that described a culture of toxic masculinity within the rank and file. Former battalion chief Kathleen Stanley claimed hostility within the department only escalated after she left her position — but stayed in the fire department — and that her opposition to sex-based discrimination threatened her job entirely.

Now, a federal agency that investigates workplace discrimination said it agrees.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) wrote a letter this month supporting Stanley’s 2018 claim that the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department retaliated against the battalion chief by changing the terms and conditions of her employment after she stepped down as the interim women’s program officer.

Advertisement

“Based on the evidence, I find reasonable cause to believe that beginning in at least February 2018, [the department] retaliated against [Stanley] by subjecting her to a hostile work environment and retaliatory terms and conditions of employment,” the letter stated.

The EEOC’s letter invited the fire department to reconcile with Stanley after “finding reasonable cause to believe that unlawful employment practices have occurred,” though it did not specify when officials had to decide whether they would to come to the table. If authorities refuse the offer, Stanley’s attorney said, the Justice Department could pursue civil litigation against the department.

“There is this underlying mantra that you can’t step out of line, you can’t raise your voice and you can’t bring things forward that are troubling,” Stanley said in an interview on Tuesday. “You can’t bring big problems forward that need to be fixed in the fire department. Otherwise, you’ll be beat down. When I brought all this stuff forward, I felt the full blunt of that force.”

Advertisement

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department denied Stanley’s allegations during the commission’s investigation, according to the EEOC. William Delaney, a department spokesman, declined to comment Tuesday on the commission’s decision, saying officials have not received the EEOC’s entire report.

The department, in which 32 of its 395 lieutenants, captains, battalion chiefs and deputy chiefs are women, has a history of complaints alleging gender discrimination. Stanley had been promoted to the women’s director position after firefighter Nicole Mittendorff died by suicide in 2016. The death drew wide attention because she was the subject of anonymous sexist remarks online by people who appeared to have knowledge of the Fairfax County fire department. Other female firefighters shortly after alleged they were also mistreated and some filed lawsuits.

Two years after taking the job, Stanley left the women’s director position, writing in a resignation letter that she felt defeated by her inability to advocate for the department’s female firefighters. Her letter described a list of problems and alleged the department’s zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment had not been enforced.

Advertisement

“The majority of the men in the fire department are amazing and they’re wonderful,” Stanley said. “They’re hurt by this small bevy of good ol’ White boy bullies. It is a very small percentage of them, but they wield so much power.”

The department announced a month after Stanley left the position that it had not substantiated her claims of a hostile work culture toward women. Stanley wrote to the commission that she was stripped of her computer hard drive, kicked off email threads regarding department meetings and blocked from teaching at the local academy. Officials offered her the opportunity to work outside the department, but she told them she wanted to keep on in her current role.

“On principle, I didn’t want them to drive me out of a career that I spent 27 years serving very loyally and very honorably,” she said.

Advertisement

Stanley said that officials ultimately attempted to take that away from her, too. She said the department gave her three options: work for county dispatch, the emergency management department or stay with the department but leave the battalion chief position.

The battalion chief had been able to keep her title after Gillian Thomas, a senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) who is representing the firefighter, wrote a letter to the department refusing to accept the three choices, she said.

Richard Bowers Jr., the fire department’s chief at the time, retired in 2018 in response to allegations of departmental mistreatment toward women. Stanley said in the interview that after he retired, the department gave her the option to work at the fire academy, which she accepted. Stanley worked at the academy until she retired from the department in April 2019.

Advertisement

“I endured almost 30 years of thinking that I was actually contributing to changing the culture,” she said. “In the end, I don’t know if I did.”

Stanley is one of four female firefighters who have filed claims with the EEOC with the ACLU, Thomas said. Over the summer, Fairfax County rejected a proposed settlement agreement with one of those firefighters, whose claim of being inappropriately touched by a captain while she was a recruit was backed by the commission. The EEOC is still investigating the other two cases, Thomas said.

Fire Chief John Butler replaced Bowers in 2018. Delaney said Tuesday that since Butler had been appointed, the department had taken “great strides to enhance our diversity, inclusion, and equity” and would continue those efforts.

The EEOC proposed Stanley and the department enter a conciliation agreement, which would give authorities the opportunity to settle Stanley’s claim. The department has not announced whether it will participate in such discussions.

GiftOutline Gift Article