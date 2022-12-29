How to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the D.C. area

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From celebrations to resolutions, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day combine for one of the busiest and topsy-turvy 48-hour stretches of the year. Whether you’re looking for a free party at a low-key bar, a family-friendly celebration or fireworks on New Year’s Eve, we’ve got ideas — and we can help you recover with a brisk hike or a decadent brunch on Jan. 1.

If you’re going out to party on Saturday, consider using the SoberRide service, which offers a free $15 Lyft credit for rides home between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. The code, which can be entered directly into the Lyft app, will be posted on the SoberRide website at 9 p.m. Saturday.

New Year’s Eve

Parties for the whole family

If staying up until midnight is out of the question for both kids and parents, go for these afternoon NYE festivities.

Family New Year’s at Metrobar: At Northeast Washington’s Metrobar, the fun starts at 4 p.m. with games for kids, hot cocktails for grown-ups, and fire pits and patio heaters to keep everyone toasty. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Free, but there’s a waitlist.

First Night Alexandria: Old Town brings back its long-running celebration, featuring 12 hours of entertainment for the whole family from comedians, DJs and a variety of bands, including children’s musicians. Food trucks set up in the Market Square, and the party ends with fireworks over the Potomac to ring in the new year. Noon to midnight. Free to $80.

Happy Noon Years Eve: The Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville offers a pair of afternoon New Year’s Eve celebrations, with countdowns at both noon and 2 p.m. Different activities take place every 15 minutes, and snacks are provided, but parents should bring a drink for kids to toast with. Note: The noon event is on a waitlist. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1 to 2:15 p.m. $7.

Noon Yards Eve: Count down to 2023 before nap time with activities for little ones such as train rides, glitter tattoos, carnival games, crafts and a magic show at the Yards development on the Southeast waterfront, before a big balloon drop at noon. The Eventbrite page says that advance registration is full, but walk-up admission is welcome. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.

Rocknoceros New Year’s Eve Ball: For the first time since 2020, Rocknoceros takes to the stage at Vienna’s Jammin’ Java to perform such catchy favorites as “Brush Your Teeth” and “Five Little Monkeys.” Noon brings an apple juice toast. 11 a.m. $10.

Smokey Bear’s New Year’s Eve Countdown: Enjoy s’mores around a campfire, games and activities at the Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville, Md., as well as a noon countdown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $8.

Happenings at bars

The last night of the year doesn’t have to mean steep cover charges and open bar “deals”: All events are free unless otherwise noted.

As You Are Bar: “New Queer’s Eve” features DJ Nu Kicks and Tito’s Vodka specials, beginning at 9 p.m. A portion of sales benefits local nonprofit HIPS.

Astro Lab Brewing: The Silver Spring brewery is open as usual, with an invitation to “bring in your own fancy (or not so fancy) dinner to celebrate” after 7 p.m. There’s a free toast at midnight.

Breadsoda: Pool, shuffleboard and darts are free at the Glover Park rec room between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., and there’s a free toast at midnight.

The Brighton: The waterfront bar features DJ Sunny and a la carte drinks, with an optional ($120) open bar beginning at 10 p.m.

Busboys and Poets: All nine branches of the progressive bookstore and event space are open late with viewing of the Times Square ball drop, a champagne toast and party favors.

Dew Drop Inn: DJ Retrospekt spins beginning at 8 p.m.

Eighteenth Street Lounge: The fabled ESL, which reopened in Blagden Alley earlier this year, celebrates with Smitty D of local house legends 95 North and Martin Miguel in the main room, and Smudge and Mr. Bonkerz in the Red lounge. Doors open from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. $20, no advance tickets.

Fight Club: The 2000s-themed bash features a DJ spinning hits from two decades ago, a Polaroid photo wall and midnight toast. Throwback snacks include pizza nuggets with 24-month prosciutto, fish sticks served with caviar and tartar sauce; and high-end Lunchables. Food and drinks are available a la carte; optional all-you-can-drink punches, wine beer and cider tickets are $80. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Franklin Hall: College football is the priority at Franklin Hall on Dec. 31 — it’s home to D.C.’s University of Georgia alumni, and the Peach Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. After the game, stick around for free food, a DJ and midnight toast.

The Fountain Inn: Georgetown’s newest tasting room for high-end spirits and refined cocktails isn’t going the pricey route on New Year’s Eve: Its doors are open as usual, and the lounge is dropping its usual two-hour time limit to allow everyone in the place after 9:30 p.m. to stick around until midnight.

The Green Zone: DJ Bassam drops baladi, dabkeh and “fierce Arabic dance music” at the Adams Morgan cocktail bar, beginning at 9:30 p.m., while bartenders shake up Middle Eastern-inspired drinks downstairs.

The Imperial: Head to the Adams Morgan for an all-day happy hour with $11 sparkling cocktails, such as the French 125 and classic Champagne cocktail, $2 oysters Rockefeller, and half-price seafood towers (regularly $30-$202). The drink specials run from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; an evening party in the cellar bar is sold out.

Ivy City Smokehouse: It’s a “dress to impress” night of go-go from D.C.’s Chalyss Band, plus a midnight toast. 9 p.m. $30.

Jackie Lee’s: The midnight toast is a pony bottle of the Champagne of Beers, which tells you everything you need to know about Brightwood’s neighborhood bar. (Well, that and the balloon drop.) Drink specials include $23 bottles of bubbly.

Jaleo: José Andrés’s flagship D.C. restaurant celebrates twice on New Year’s Eve: There’s gratis cava at 6 p.m., when 2023 arrives in Spain, and again when the clock hits midnight in D.C. If you don’t want to pay $120 for all-you-can-eat tapas, just make plans to be there for the 6 p.m. toast.

La Jambe: There are two ball drops at the Shaw restaurant on Dec. 31: One, at 6 p.m., marks midnight in Paris. Then, for midnight here, there’s a $60 deal with bottomless Crement and French cocktails, as well as a special food menu. Reservations are not required, but suggested.

Lulu’s Winegarden: There are 13 hours of discounted sparkling wine at Lulu’s on New Year’s Eve, beginning at noon. Select bottles are $35 all day, sparkling cocktails are featured on the menu, and there are two happy hours — 3 to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. — with even more deals. Reservations are suggested, but the bar is open for walk-ins.

The Midlands: The Park View beer garden is going to be hopping on Saturday afternoon — it’s a University of Michigan alumni bar, and they’re playing in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. Maybe things will have settled down before DJ the Question starts spinning for the New Year’s crowd after the game. Maybe not. Either way, there’s a choice of champagne toast or jello shot toast at midnight.

New Vegas Lounge: A night of soul and R&B with the Out of Town Blues Band includes a midnight toast. 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. $25; more at the door.

Quarry House Tavern: The Silver Spring basement bar is open as usual. A concert in the back room with Bad Moves, Light Beams and Cryptid Summer (7 p.m., $15) is sold out and currently on a waitlist.

Quincy Hall: Karaoke runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and there’s also a midnight toast.

Red Bear Brewing: The New Year’s Eve Drag Ball, hosted by Desiree Dik, features D’Manda Martini, Mari Con Carne and other performers, followed by a DJ dance party and champagne toast at the NoMa brewpub. 9 p.m. $25.

Red Derby: The tables are all booked for the Red Derby’s annual Decades of Decadence party, which features ’70s music on one floor and ’90s tunes on the other, but the bars are open for walk-in customers beginning at 7 p.m., and there are free party favors and a midnight toast. A tarot reader will be on-site if you have questions about what 2023 will bring ($10 per reading).

The Runaway: You can rock out with DJ Matt Mathews of Rock Candy and sip $5 beer-and-shot combos at the new Brookland bar without a cover, or pay $75 for a burger and unlimited Miller High Life ponies and/or prosecco from 8 p.m. until close. Your choice.

Service Bar: Service Bar, ranked number 18 in this year’s list of the 50 Best Bars in North America, is open as usual on New Year’s Eve: Make a reservation for the patio, or just show up at the bar, where seats are first-come, first-served.

Showtime: The Bloomingdale hole-in-the-wall features DJs Marcello Bentine and Neal Becton spinning vintage Brazilian vinyl, plus a “champagne” toast. (Their quotation marks, not ours.)

Solly’s U Street Tavern: The flip side of Franklin Hall (see above), Solly’s welcomes Ohio State alumni for the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m., followed by drinking as usual the rest of the night.

Trade: Drag artists Vagenesis and Citrine host Trade’s party, with music by DJ Dez and a midnight toast.

Whitlows: The bar’s first New Year’s since moving from Arlington to Shaw features a number of drink specials, such as $5 Bud Light drafts and $25 bottles of sparkling wine, beginning at 8 p.m., and music from DJ Killabeatz.

Wunder Garten: The Harry New Year’s Eve features the music of Harry Styles and One Direction in the NoMa beer garden from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

New Year’s Day

First-Day Hikes: No matter how you celebrated or what time you went to bed, there’s nothing like starting a new year with fresh air in the great outdoors. First Day Hikes are held in state and local parks across the country on Jan. 1, with many options in Maryland and Virginia. Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane continues its tradition of opening at 5:30 a.m. to allow for views of the sunrise from its overlooks, while later in the day, rangers lead hikes focused on wildflower meadows and the history of the park. Mason Neck State Park in Lorton offers ranger-led walks for experienced hikers as well as family-friendly and wheelchair-accessible hikes. Fairfax County turns its First Hike Fairfax into a photo safari, offering prizes for the best pictures taken on county trails on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

Maryland again extends its First Day activities across three days, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, with both ranger-led and self-guided excursions around the state. Highlights include a guided hike to look for sharks’ teeth and fossils on the beach at Calvert Cliffs State Park; a dog-friendly 2-mile hike at Annapolis’ Quiet Waters Park, followed by hot chocolate and s’mores; and a choice of long (3.5 miles) or short (1.5 miles) jaunts with rangers through Patuxent River State Park in Brookeville. All hikes are free, though some require advance registration.

National Bell Festival: On the first day of 2023, bells large and small will ring out throughout Washington as part of the fourth-annual National Bell Festival. You can hear chiming all over the city, whether it’s during a “full peal” attempt at Washington National Cathedral, which could last for more than three hours, or at a concert at St. John’s Church at Lafayette Square featuring the 16-member handbell ensemble Virginia Bronze. On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a bronze bell from 1863 will toll 160 times to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. Various times and locations. Free.

Fit DC Fresh Start 5K: All ages are welcome to run, walk or just cheer for participants during this 5k race, hosted by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. Register online in advance, or in-person on Sunday at the startling line near Freedom Plaza. 10 a.m. Free.

Brunch plans

Buffalo & Bergen: If you’re still in a bad way from New Year’s Eve, celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with a drink garnished with a mini everything bagel stuffed with lox and cream cheese at the bagel-and-cocktail counter’s Union Market or Capitol Hill locations. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Busboys and Poets: Guests at any of the nine Busboys and Poets locations can roll out of bed and eat dressed in robes and sweats for brunch specials, such as $6 mimosas and $13 pancakes until 4 p.m. Start times vary per location.

Dauphine’s: House band the House Mess brings smooth tunes to the Downtown New Orleans-themed bar, where brunch deals includes smoked fish dip ($11), gumbo ($14) and shrimp and grits ($29). 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar: The Arlington LGBTQ bar features a jazz performance by the Indigo Trio, plus $2 mimosas and $5.50 Bloody Marys. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

H Street Country Club: Queen Shi-Queeta-Lee hosts a glitzy drag brunch performance, and ticket prices include a free mimosa and brunch buffet. Bottomless drinks are available for an additional $22. 12 to 2 p.m. $55.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon pop-up at the Imperial: Although Jack Rose Dining Saloon will be closed for New Year’s Day, parts of its menu will be available at the Imperial at an oyster and whiskey tasting. Oysters go for $2 all afternoon, but the Imperial’s regular brunch menu is also available. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Techo: The Shaw bar is hosting bottomless brunch with a choice of entree with bottomless margaritas, Bloody Marys, mimosas or Tecates for $45. 12 to 7 p.m.

Tiki TNT: Have a tropical-inspired afternoon with bottomless mimosas ($25) or a seasonally-appropriate outing with the “It’s a Bit Nipply Outside” cocktail ($16) with chocolate and coconut. Entrees, including pancakes topped with pandan and ube, are available throughout the six-hour celebration. 12 to 6 p.m.

