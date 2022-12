The man was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead. His name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Maryland State Police said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at Central Avenue and Enterprise Road. An initial investigation found that a Hyundai hit the man in the intersection.

The driver of the Hyundai and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.