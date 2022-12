Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) announced this week he has a serious but curable form of cancer known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. His diagnosis has drawn well-wishes from across the political spectrum, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who said she’ll be praying for him.

Raskin, who was treated for colon cancer in 2010, said he is about to begin outpatient chemo-immunotherapy and that the “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”