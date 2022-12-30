Lawsuit alleges D.C. Housing’s cameras could ‘capture intimate details’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. public housing resident sued the city’s housing authority and D.C. police earlier this month, saying that “disproportionate surveillance” at her complex is an invasion of privacy. Schyla Pondexter-Moore has lived in Southeast Washington’s Highland Dwellings for 14 years, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In 2017, the suit says, the D.C. Housing Authority began installing a security system and modifying video surveillance at the property. When Pondexter-Moore received notice that personnel would have to enter her property to complete this work, according to the suit, she refused.

“DCHA made multiple attempts to install a camera on Ms. Pondexter-Moore’s home and a power box in her bedroom, while refusing to respond to Ms. Pondexter-Moore’s repeated requests for basic information about the cameras’ capabilities and purpose,” the suit said.

On Jan. 31, 2018, Pondexter-Moore was arrested by a D.C. Housing Authority security officer who intervened as she questioned workers at the property, telling her that “she did not have any rights as a public housing resident and that she could not stop the worker from installing the cameras,” according to the suit.

The encounter turned violent, the suit said, as the security officer pinned Pondexter-Moore against the building and “slammed [her] son against a wall” when he tried to intervene. Minutes later, eight D.C. police officers showed up at the complex to arrest the mother and son, who spent the night in jail as the cameras were installed, according to the suit.

Court records show Pondexter-Moore was initially charged with simple assault and destruction of property, but the charges were dropped.

Today, the suit said, the security system at Highland Dwellings is vast — 80-plus cameras that are part of the D.C. Housing Authority’s 650-camera “massive surveillance program” across public housing complexes, monitored from the agency’s headquarters near Union Station.

The cameras, with infrared and zoom capabilities, can “capture intimate details about Ms. Pondexter-Moore’s life,” including views within her apartment unless her windows are covered, the suit said. Some cameras at Highland are installed “right next to residential windows,” and the apartment complex’s security system “can observe both public and private spaces,” according to the suit.

“The large number of cameras in such a small area creates a level of surveillance that is highly offensive in a residential context where residents are carrying out their personal daily routines, including, among other things: sleeping, eating, raising their children, gathering, and bathing,” the suit says.

The suit says Pondexter-Moore was “a victim of disproportionate surveillance” and seeks unspecified compensatory damages and removal of the cameras.

The D.C. Housing Authority declined to comment, as did Pondexter-Moore through her attorneys. D.C. police referred questions to the attorney general’s office, which also declined to comment.

This week, the Clinic filed a lawsuit against DC’s public housing authority, alleging that DCHA uses an unconstitutional network of cameras to surveil the District’s public housing residents. — Civil Rights Clinic @ Georgetown Law (@gulccivilrights) December 15, 2022

Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a privacy advocacy group, said the proliferation of cameras, particularly in Black and working-class neighborhoods, means that minor crimes like graffiti result in a disproportionate police response. There’s no evidence, however, that such surveillance increases neighborhood safety, he said.

“The more people live their lives under microscopes, the more authorities are going to find to be suspicious about,” he said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic, which represents Pondexter-Moore, said the D.C. Housing Authority shares surveillance footage with D.C. police, “which uses it to preemptively monitor residents and intervene in their lawful, day-to-day activities.”

“DCHA’s 24-hour-a-day surveillance of public housing residents — who are overwhelmingly people of color — is another example of over-policing and surveillance of Black and brown communities in DC,” it said.

The suit was filed days before the D.C. Council passed legislation to reduce the size of the housing agency’s board while the authority is under fire for alleged mismanagement.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed legislation with D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) earlier this month to shake up and shrink the board amid criticism of its vacancy rate of 1 in 4 units. Legislation passed Dec. 20 appears to give the mayor more influence over the agency.

In a report released earlier this month, outgoing D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) recommended the D.C. Housing Authority be “truly independent.”

“DCHA has been hijacked by political influence and the prioritization of political loyalty over knowledge and expertise,” Racine said in a statement. “This has led to a loss of mission focus, a lack of checks and balances, and an exodus of talent, the consequences of which have fallen on our most vulnerable residents.”

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

