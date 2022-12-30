Two men killed in separate shooting incidents in D.C., police say

Gift Article Share

Two men were fatally shot and a third man was wounded Thursday night in two separate shooting incidents in Southeast and Northeast Washington, D.C. police said. One man was found unconscious and not breathing in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Anacostia about 9:28 p.m. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 7th District Cmdr. John Branch.

A second wounded man, who investigators believe was an unintended target, was found conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Branch said. No motive was immediately known in the shootings, Branch said late Thursday.

Investigators were looking for a gray Buick sedan, officials said.

About two hours earlier, police were called to the 2700 block of 7th Street in Northeast where another man was reportedly shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Hickman said.

Police were searching for a red SUV with four people inside, according to the department’s Twitter account.

