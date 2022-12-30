‘Treason!’ Moorish Americans facing gun charges create disarray in Md. courtroom

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LA PLATA, Md. — At 8 a.m. Friday, nine sheriff’s deputies were bunched behind the security desk at the entrance to the Charles County Circuit Court. Two Moorish Americans — who claim to be sovereign citizens of a fictitious North African empire — were scheduled to make their first appearance in front of Judge Monise Brown for several gun-related charges.

Lamont Butler and George Neal-Bey were arrested after a confrontation with Charles County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop last month. Both men were armed at the time. Butler was also charged with resisting arrest.

The men — part of a group of Moorish Americans who have tried to take over a Southern Maryland gun range — had no lawyers and were representing themselves. They believe they are immune from U.S. legal and financial systems, including the Charles County officials who are currently holding them without bail at the county’s detention center.

“Calling all Moorish American Nationals to be physically present on 12/30/2022,” a notice on the group’s website read in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 30 hearing. “We need every one of you (near or far) to show up!!!”

But as court was gaveled into session at 8:30 a.m., the three rows of benches remained mostly empty.

Judge Brown booted up Zoom.

Butler, 38, appeared, seated in a sparsely furnished room with a mural of a setting sun.

This wasn’t Butler’s first brush with the law. In 2013, he tried to occupy a 12-bedroom Bethesda mansion worth $6 million and was charged with breaking and entering, fraud and attempted theft.

But Butler — who claims to be the consul general of the “Morocco Consular Court at the Maryland State Republic” — argued that the mansion fell under an 1836 treaty between Morocco and the United States and actually belonged to him. It didn’t work.

On Friday morning, the judge had barely spoken when Butler made his first objection. He went by a different name — Lamont Maurice El — and did not consent to standing in for this other person, even though that “other person” was legally him.

As Butler spoke, four Moorish-Americans dressed in red filed into the court room.

A moment later, two more men followed, waving a large red flag with threadbare edges. A deputy ordered them to fold it up.

On Zoom, Butler refused to give his name or confirm his date of birth.

“Do you have a home address?” Judge Brown asked.

“I object,” Butler said.

When he repeatedly spoke over her, the judge muted him.

“I can’t have you speaking when I’m speaking, sir,” she said. “Only one of us can speak at a time. … I speak, and then you speak, and we will go back and forth until we are completed.”

Butler said he had a representative in the court room. But the woman wasn’t a lawyer, so Judge Brown asked her to sit.

“Unless you’re licensed in the state of Maryland, you cannot speak on anyone’s behalf,” Judge Brown said.

When the woman refused to sit down, sheriff’s deputies tried to usher the entire group out. But they balked at the idea of leaving and refused to budge.

“If you’re willing to sit quietly, I’m happy to have you here,” the judge said.

The court room quieted.

Brown tried to move forward with the hearing, going over Butler’s charges — which include possession of a firearm with a felony conviction — and advising him that he had a right to legal counsel.

“I’m not making an appearance, first of all,” Butler replied. “As long as the grass grows green, as long as the water runs downhill, as long as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, we never come together. We are separate people.”

The judge asked if he’d like a referral to the Office of the Public Defender.

“Objection,” he said.

“I have to mute you, because you’re talking while I’m talking,” she said.

His next court date, she said, was scheduled for Feb. 3. Though he’d objected, she was going to send him a referral for a public defender.

In the back of the room, the group of Moorish Americans stood, attempting to speak on Butler’s behalf. They refused to quiet down.

“Please remove them from the courthouse,” the judge said. “… Once you’re removed, I’ll come back.”

She stood up and walked through the chamber doors, disappearing. The deputies tried to escort the Moorish-Americans out.

“This is treason!” one man shouted.

“You don’t have to put your hands on me,” an older man with gray hair said to a sheriff’s deputy, pulling his mask down to talk. He gripped the red flag.

“You cannot touch me and harass me by grabbing me,” shouted another woman in a long green coat.

After they were escorted out, the judge reappeared and moved on to 37-year-old Neal-Bey.

“I am invoking my treaty right,” he immediately said, referencing Morocco, a country 4,000 miles away.

“Only one of us can talk at a time,” the judge chided.

“I am not consenting to an appearance,” Neal-Bey said.

Like his co-defendant, Judge Brown told him, his next hearing would be Feb. 3.

“Objection,” Neal-Bey said.

The court was acting without authority, he explained. This was an act of treason. But his hearing, too, was already over.

Nearby, a printer whirred, spitting out a copy of his criminal indictment.

On Zoom, Neal-Bey’s screen went dark.

“Can we call our next case?” the judge asked.

