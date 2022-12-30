Vehicle fleeing Secret Service traffic stop strikes pedestrians in D.C.

Gift Article Share

The driver of a vehicle apparently fleeing a traffic stop by the U.S. Secret Service on Friday afternoon in downtown Washington struck two pedestrians, critically injuring one, according to an agency spokesman. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. at New York Avenue and 14th Street NW, about a block from the White House complex. Streets at that intersection were closed for the investigation.

Few details about the incident were immediately available. D.C. police dispatched its Major Crash Unit, which handles the most serious traffic crashes, to the scene.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said the traffic stop was being attempted by members of the uniformed division, which helps secure the White House grounds and the area around it, as well as embassies throughout the District.

Guglielmi could not immediately say why the officers were trying to stop the vehicle. He also did not know whether the driver of the vehicle sped off when the officers tried to stop it or whether the officers followed the vehicle for some distance.

The ages of the victims were also not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article