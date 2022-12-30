Prince George’s juvenile curfew continues, and will be reevaluated in January

Gift Article Share

The juvenile curfew for children under 17 in Prince George’s County remains in effect and will be reevaluated in January, officials said. The initiative was announced on Labor Day by County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz as a response to a rise in juvenile crime and homicides. After one month of enforcement, officials decided to extend it through the end of 2022.

Alsobrooks will “announce next steps for the curfew” in early 2023, a spokesperson for the county executive said.

Initial reactions to the curfew were mixed, with some community members praising officials for responding to rising crime and others calling it a politically motivated solution to a deeper and more complex issue. In the months since, Alsobrooks and Aziz have said that the curfew was always intended to be one tool in officials’ broader efforts to prevent and reduce violent crime, especially among young people.

County leaders have pointed to a decline in the rate of carjackings since Labor Day as evidence of the curfew’s success, though certain crimes often tail off as summer ends and school resumes, according to a Post analysis of data going back to 2017.

“PGPD is constantly evaluating crime statistics and adjusting its strategy as need dictates. We are pleased to have experienced a steady decline in the rate of carjackings since Labor Day,” Gina Ford, Alsobrooks’s communications director, said in a statement. “What we know is that we will end the year with more juvenile arrests for carjacking than adults, and we remain deeply concerned about the disproportionate youth involvement in these incidents.”

Alsobrooks and Aziz announced the curfew after the county endured one of its deadliest months in history, with 24 homicides in August. Though the curfew had been county law since 1995, it had not been enforced by the department in decades.

Under the law, children under 17 must be home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Prince George’s County's 11 p.m. curfew for kids 16-years-old and under went into effect on Sept 9. Teens and parents in Lanham, Md., shared their thoughts. (Video: The Washington Post)

Since the new enforcement period began, Prince George’s police officials said officers have had a total of nine interactions with young people who had violated curfew. Those interactions involved 14 children under 17, according to a police spokesperson, including one incident in which two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy crashed a car on Ritchie Road at about 3:15 a.m. The car, according to police, had been reported stolen in the District.

In each instance, police issued a first offense curfew warning letter to the parents of the children who had been found in violation of the curfew.

During a news conference in October announcing the extension of the curfew, Alsobrooks and Aziz said overall crime had decreased by 20 percent during the hours of curfew in the first month of enforcement compared to the previous 30 days. Parents and community members cooperated and became more involved in keeping youths safe too, Alsobrooks said.

Curfew data released by the department in October showed mixed results, with a 2 percent increase in overall crime during all hours of the day since curfew enforcement began but a decrease by 5 percent during curfew hours compared to the same time last year.

In an interview, Aziz said it was never the department’s strategy to crack down on youths — but to remind the community that curfew enforcement was one way that county leaders were trying to keep people safe.

“The initial focus was made to address the juvenile crime, to protect our juveniles, to give parents a tool to use to protect their very own children … and a chance to understand what was revolving around that overall crime,” Aziz said. “Our goal was to do something, and not do nothing.”

Jawanna Hardy, director of Hope in Action, Alsobrooks’s anti-violence initiative, and Prince Hamn, a community advocate with Hope in Action, went out the first night of the curfew and a few weeks after to educate youths about the newly enforced policy. Much of the initial buzz around the curfew has passed and many teens are inside this time of year, Hardy said.

“It’s kind of died down. You don’t really hear people talking about it anymore,” Hardy said. “When it first happened, parents and kids, they were on it.”

Hardy said she thinks the curfew would be effective over the summer when most children are outside.

With crime still happening outside of curfew, Hamn said the solution to protecting teens starts with creating more community-centered places and activities for them, such as go-cart racing or trampoline parks.

“Creating places they can come to feel safe at,” Hamn said. “And still be a kid.”

