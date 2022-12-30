The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Woman dies in a crash in Fauquier County, Va.; teen is injured

By
December 30, 2022 at 10:37 a.m. EST
(iStock)

A woman died in a crash when she ran off the road in Fauquier County, Va., on Wednesday night, and a teenage passenger was seriously injured, the Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on Lee’s Mill Road near Route 29, which is also called James Madison Highway, state police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

According to an initial investigation, the woman was driving a Ford Focus west on Lee’s Mill Road and going around a curve when she ran off the road, hit a tree and the car caught fire. The driver, Anna M. Frye, 50, of Bealeton, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An 18-year-old passenger in the car suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were wearing seat belts, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Loading...