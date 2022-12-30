Woman dies in a crash in Fauquier County, Va.; teen is injured

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on Lee’s Mill Road near Route 29, which is also called James Madison Highway, state police said.

A woman died in a crash when she ran off the road in Fauquier County, Va., on Wednesday night, and a teenage passenger was seriously injured, the Virginia State Police said.

According to an initial investigation, the woman was driving a Ford Focus west on Lee’s Mill Road and going around a curve when she ran off the road, hit a tree and the car caught fire. The driver, Anna M. Frye, 50, of Bealeton, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.