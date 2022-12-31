Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Woe to any private pilot who wants to fly a light airplane anywhere near Washington these days. The airspace above the capital is a no-fly zone, off-limits to anyone desirous of slipping the surly bonds of Earth and gazing down at what, quite frankly, is a pretty handsome town.

But this was not the case on Oct. 14, 1910, when an English aviator named Claude Grahame-White not only flew over Washington, but put his plane down next to the White House. After landing his spindly biplane on West Executive Avenue Northwest, Grahame-White had lunch with other aviation enthusiasts, then climbed back into his aircraft and took off.

Hundreds of onlookers were captivated. And at least one photographer was there, making photographs of Grahame-White that are now held by the Library of Congress. One picture was taken just after he took off. Grahame-White is perhaps 40 feet above the street, his plane sandwiched between the White House grounds to the east and the ornately columned State, War and Navy Building to the west.

Grahame-White was in town to participate in a three-day aviation meet at the old Benning racetrack in Northeast Washington, part of a series of U.S. events that had made traveling from Britain profitable. There was another draw: The Washington Post had offered $10,000 to the first pilot to take off from Washington, fly around Baltimore, and return to the District. Grahame-White intended to get it.

The 31-year-old was born in Southhampton on England’s south coast and from a young age was into fast cars and fast boats. Early planes weren’t very fast — 60 mph was considered a good speed — but they were the next challenge. Grahame-White ordered a plane from France’s Louis Blériot — who in 1909 became the first person to fly across the English Channel — and even worked in the factory to familiarize himself with it.

Grahame-White arrived in the District on Oct. 12, accompanied by four “mechanicians.” He brought two planes to Benning, a Farman biplane and a Blériot monoplane. He demonstrated both to crowds, but it was the Blériot that wowed onlookers. The sleek Blériot, wrote The Post, was a “real, live habitue of the aerial levels.” The Post’s writer was compelled to point out the idiosyncrasies of the “surprising contrivance”: “The propeller is at the front and the operator sat above and between the wings, concealed from the spectators when he was aloft.”

The Blériot was as different from the Wright Brothers’ creation as Grahame-White was from the Wrights themselves. They were ascetic Midwesterners, simple in their garb, scientific in their outlook. He was a flashily dressed showman, eager to win prizes in the air.

But Grahame-White was as much a proselytizer for aviation as Orville and Wilbur. In a speech to the National Press Club, he touted the military possibilities of the airplane, predicting it would become “closely interwoven” with the army and the navy and render the greatest of the modern battleships “useless.” (American aviator Clifford Harmon went even further, saying airplanes would “abolish” war.)

Some sources suggest that Grahame-White’s flight to downtown Washington was a surprise, but it had been carefully planned. He first flew to the Washington Monument, circling it at an altitude of 1,000 feet, then headed north toward the White House. Two colleagues stood in the street — one waving a red flag, the other a white one — to indicate where he should land. He put his craft down gingerly and then accepted congratulations from military officials, including Admiral George Dewey. He enjoyed an hour-long lunch at the Metropolitan Club then headed back to Benning.

Alas, Grahame-White was unable to pocket The Post’s $10,000. Before he had a chance, he crashed both his planes. While he was flying his Farman, the line feeding fuel to the carburetor broke. He glided the plane down but landed hard, wrecking the aircraft’s frame. He didn’t want to disappoint the Benning crowd, so his crew wheeled out the Blériot. But it was caught in a stiff wind on take off and crashed, shearing off the propeller.

Many aviation pioneers were killed in those early airplanes. “I realize that the life of an aviator is a hazardous one,” Grahame-White told The Post. “There is scarcely a day that someone doesn’t get killed or maimed for life.”

Grahame-White would not be among them. Sensibly, he explained: “I have a hesitancy in trying to fly over a city such as Washington, locations which are unknown to me, in an aeroplane which has been hastily repaired, and which I haven’t been given sufficient time to test.”

He took the long view: “Both accidents merely demonstrate the unreliability of the present-day aeroplane. But give the aviators and inventors time to perfect their machines and a different tale will be told.”

Grahame-White died in 1959 at the age of 79, on land, not in the air.

