New laws take effect in Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grocery taxes go down in Virginia. The minimum wage for tipped workers goes up in D.C. And low-income Marylanders will get access to free dental care. Those are some of the changes that New Year’s Day will usher in as a smattering of new laws take effect in the Washington region, including minimum wage increases for non-tipped workers in Virginia and Maryland.

Virginia is eliminating its statewide 1.5 percent tax on groceries and personal hygiene products such as diapers and tampons. Localities will still have the authority to impose a 1 percent levy on groceries, however.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) called for the elimination of both state and local grocery taxes while running for office in 2021, but Democrats who control the state Senate insisted on letting localities retain their portion as an important source of local funding.

Advertisement

Virginia’s minimum wage will rise from $11 an hour to $12 an hour. The hike is the final boost mandated by a law that Virginia Democrats pushed through in early 2020 after flipping the state Senate and House of Delegates. At the time, the state’s minimum wage had been stuck at the federal floor of $7.25 an hour for more than a decade.

The law lays out a plan for the minimum to reach $15 in 2026, but only if the now-divided General Assembly signs off. Under the plan, the minimum would stay at $12 for a year while legislators consider whether to approve further increases envisioned — but not dictated — by the law: $13.50 in January 2025 and $15 in January 2026.

If legislators do not vote for those increases by July 2024, the minimum wage would be adjusted annually to reflect increases in the consumer price index.

Advertisement

In Maryland, the minimum wage for employers with 15 or more workers will rise from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. It is scheduled to rise again, to $14 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2024.

In the District, January will mark the first wage increase as part of Initiative 82, the ballot measure voters passed in November to raise the minimum wage for workers who receive tips. The measure will increase minimum pay for restaurant servers and other tipped workers from $5.35 per hour to $6 an hour. The minimum is set to reach $16.10 per hour by 2027.

The District’s living wage, which certain D.C. government contractors and subcontractors are required to pay their workers, will also rise on Jan. 1, from $16.10 an hour to $16.50 an hour. The minimum wage, which any employer must pay its non-tipped workers, will remain at $16.10 until July 1, when it and the living wage will both rise to $17 an hour.

Advertisement

Another new law in the District will require all health insurance plans issued on or after Jan. 1 to cover certain foods required for some medical conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Also beginning Jan. 1, family and parental leave for District government workers will go up by four weeks, to 12 weeks per year. Those who work for D.C. government also will be newly eligible for paid personal medical leave and prenatal leave.

In Maryland, a new law will require the state’s Medical Cannabis Commission to begin a baseline study on the public health impact of cannabis use in the state. The move comes as Maryland prepares to legalize adult recreational use in July.

Under a ballot initiative passed overwhelmingly in November, adults 21 and older in Maryland will be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and grow two plants out of the public view.

Advertisement

Another new law taking effect aims to improve the collection and distribution of eviction data. The judiciary will be required to collect data from eviction cases and share it monthly with the state Department of Housing and Community Development, which in turn must make the data available to state and local agencies, and to academic institutions.

With the new year also comes the establishment of Maryland’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, which will likely operate similarly to the state’s unemployment insurance program, with a tax on workers and employers funding paid leave.

Beginning in 2025, Maryland workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a sick family member, a newborn or a new adopted child, among other instances.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed the measure, but the Democratic-controlled legislature overrode him, making Maryland the tenth state to offer the job-protection benefit.

Advertisement

Hogan warned in his veto message that the measure would hurt small businesses. Employers with 15 or more workers will have to pay into a fund and, similar to unemployment insurance, employees would also have to make a weekly contribution. But supporters invoked the plight of pandemic-era workers struggling to balance illness and jobs.

Starting Jan. 1, any adult enrolled in Maryland’s Medicaid program will be eligible for free dental care. Until now, the only adults covered were those enrolled in a pilot program. Another new law will cap the co-pay that insurers can require individuals to pay for insulin at $30 for a 30-day supply.

Jenna Portnoy contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article