Police continue to investigate Garner’s death as a homicide — one of four on Thursday night and Friday in the District.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers in the First District responded to gunfire in the 900 block of 12th Street SE, a few blocks north of Interstate 695. There they found Garner, who according to police lived in Northeast Washington, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.