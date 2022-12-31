Murder charge for suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians

Gift Article Share

A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after he struck two pedestrians with a car near the White House while fleeing from the Secret Service. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, was ordered held without bond during an appearance Saturday in D.C. Superior Court. A defense attorney asserted that Stafilatos had not intended to hurt anyone when he drove away from the traffic stop Friday and should be released as he awaits trial.

But Judge Sherry Trafford rejected that argument, noting among other things that Stafilatos had driven directly into a busy intersection without braking as he sought to escape from police.

“The reckless disregard is apparent here,” Trafford said.

Stafilatos has a lengthy criminal history in the District, Maryland and Virginia, records show. He has previously been charged with robbery, assault, destruction of property and being a fugitive from justice.

Newly filed court documents provided additional details in the incident that left one woman dead and another critically injured late Friday afternoon in downtown Washington.

Stafilatos, driving a Buick LeSabre, first came to the attention of uniformed Secret Service officers patrolling the area around the White House on bicycles, according to an arrest affidavit submitted in the case. The officers noticed that the car’s front tag was missing and that the rear tag was missing a sticker. After Stafilatos stopped to let a passenger out they approached and asked him for his license.

Stafilatos — who had not taken the car out of drive and had beside him “an open container that resembled a beer bottle,” according to the affidavit — instead drove away. He fled up 15th Street NW before turning the car east onto New York Avenue. A marked Secret Service car flashing its emergency lights followed, the affidavit states.

Stafilatos then ran a red light at the intersection of New York Avenue and 14th Street NW, where his car was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Sonic. His Buick spun around and hit two pedestrians in the intersection’s east crosswalk. Stafilatos stepped out of his car and walked to the sidewalk, where he was arrested, according to the affidavit.

One of the two pedestrians was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in critical condition with trauma to the body and head. The second victim, whom police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

In an interview with police after the incident, Stafilatos made seemingly contradictory statements about why he had fled, according to the affidavit.

At one point he said he believed one of the bike officers who interacted with him was “an armed robber,” while at other times he expressed incredulity that police would seek to arrest him over a missing sticker on his license plate. He said he took “five different mental health meds.” After the incident he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, the affidavit states.

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.

