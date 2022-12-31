We told their stories in 2022. Here’s what happened after we published.

The D.C. lightning strike survivor
She doesn’t remember the rain, the tree she took refuge under, nor the lightning that struck her and three others on Aug. 4, steps from the White House, but Amber Escudero-Kontostathis’s body bears reminders of it all. Along her right leg are burn marks that look like red ferns. The constant pain can make it hard to think.
Sometimes it feels like a knife is being shoved into the outer bones of her foot. Other times it feels like 10,000 grains of sand shifting slowly through her leg. Often, it’s like a large screw or gear is stuck, twisting in her ankle.
Equally intense, however, is her sense of gratitude, as the only one under the tree that day who survived.
“I’m the person who got to make it. I’m the lucky one,” Escudero-Kontostathis said. It doesn’t seem fair to her, she said, but she wants to live in a way that honors the others.
Her doctors say her intense pain is a result of damaged nerves in her leg. The mixed signals they send also sometimes read to her brain as water, heat or cold.
“It’s like that burning feeling when you put your feet in snow and then into a hot Jacuzzi,” Escudero-Kontostathis said. “That’s how my foot feels all the time.”
In the immediate weeks after the strike, the pain was so intense she couldn’t walk and then could only hobble with the use of a metal walker. She’s studying for her master’s in international relations at Johns Hopkins University, but she’s only able to attend half the courses she’s supposed to because of the limits on her body.
On good days, her pain level hovers at a 5 or a 6. Bad ones, it shoots up to 8 or 9.
It’s not clear what the permanent effects of the lightning will be, or whether she will ever get to zero. Escudero-Kontostathis has been working with doctors, trying different medications and treatments. To reteach her legs and brain, she sometimes soaks her feet in warm water, then cold.
“I’ll be better soon,” she said. “I’m just focusing on one day at time, one minute at time.”
— William Wan | Read the original story.
Stranded on I-95 during a snowstorm
Twenty miles into their trip from Union Station to Williamsburg, Va., Uber driver DaVante Williams and his teenage passenger were stuck on an icy stretch of Interstate 95, stranded in one of the region’s worst travel meltdowns in recent history.
Williams, 33, tried for nearly six hours to reroute his blue BMW off the highway to get his passenger home. The temperature and his fuel gauge were dropping. Finally, he said, “a little spirit spoke to me,” and he hatched a new plan: After talking to his passenger’s parents, he drove her back to D.C., where he paid for a hotel room for her to rest. He offered to pick her up again the next day, when I-95 reopened, and take her the 2½ hours to Williamsburg for free.
Williams’s actions earned him headlines around the world, turning him into “America’s favorite Uber driver,” no matter that his passenger’s parents arranged another ride home instead. He went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he received $10,000. He started getting recognized.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Wait a minute, you’re that Uber driver?’ ” said Williams, a D.C. native who lives in Northwest Washington. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’”
The “Ellen” money helped pay for a second car he uses to drive for Uber, and it inspired him to apply for a passport to travel internationally. He went on a week-long trip to Tulum, Mexico, in October.
“This year has been extremely memorable,” he said.
Williams keeps a day job as a property manager and real estate agent, but he still drives for Uber. Now, for snowy days, he keeps a warm blanket in the trunk.
— Luz Lazo | Read the original story.
Life after terror at Edmund Burke School
Edmund Burke School security guard Antonio Harris watched quietly as four students — survivors, like him, of a sniper’s rampage — lit a candle in early December. It was a silent act to shed light on gun-violence prevention, and to recognize the school’s staff and students who on April 22 joined the long list of people scarred by mass shootings in 2022.
More than 100 people raised voices unified in song and ritual at Temple Sinai, in Northwest Washington. Ancient pleas of peace from Psalms and Deuteronomy and the Torah mingled with secular speeches that urged action across faiths and communities.
Just standing at the service was a near-miracle for Harris, a retired D.C. police officer who works security at the synagogue and at private schools. That April afternoon at Burke, minutes before the end of the school day, an outburst of gunfire hit the school, leaving three adults and a juvenile wounded. A single AR-15 round tore through the right side of Harris’s torso, permanently damaging his liver and causing the loss of a kidney and part of his intestines.
Three surgeries were needed to save his life, including one that lasted 20 hours.
The crowd clapped loudly after the students lit the candle. Harris smiled broadly behind a KN95 mask as he shook the hands of the boys and hugged a girl. He posed for photos with school students and staff. Attendees lined up to shake his hand.
“I had to accept that bad things can happen to good people,” Harris said. “In the end, I had to shake it off and fight for my life.”
— Clarence Williams | Read the original story.
A former plantation unveils a family’s history
When Fredrick Miller bought a house two years ago in the southern Virginia community where he was raised, he had no idea how much it would change his life. And he had no idea how much it had already shaped it.
Soon after buying the home in Gretna, Miller and his extended family learned it was a former plantation that had once been home to at least 58 enslaved people. After digging deep into census and court records, the family made another startling discovery: Their great-grandmother, Sarah Miller, was born to parents who were enslaved at Sharswood.
A few days after their story appeared in January, Fredrick Miller was contacted by “60 Minutes,” which produced a two-segment episode that aired in May.
The months since the stories ran have been emotional, Miller said in a recent interview. “It’s just amazing how many people have heard of the story and have so many good things to say about it,” he said. “The story gives a lot of people like me hope they can find out a little bit about their ancestors.”
In November, Miller moved back to Virginia from California to be closer to the property. He started a nonprofit organization called the Sharswood Foundation, to educate people in southern Virginia about the plight of enslaved people in the area and to restore a slave cabin on the property.
Earlier this year, the family discovered an overgrown graveyard as part of the former plantation site, where boulders serve as headstones for several dozen graves. The site, Miller believes, is where his ancestors and other enslaved people from Sharswood were buried.
“I have a vision to bring it back to a place of dignity,” he said.
— Joe Heim | Read the original story.
Students catch up after virtual learning
Sixteen-year-old Xavier Byrd likes school this year. He shows up every day on time. He has an A average. He is in two clubs that meet regularly after school. And he has friends. Lots of them.
Xavier, a Dunbar High School junior, had spent the end of eighth grade and his entire freshman year stuck at home and sleeping through virtual school, becoming one of the millions of children across the country who fell behind socially and academically during the pandemic. By the time he entered the Dunbar building in Northwest Washington for the first time his sophomore year, he had forgotten how to do algebra. He didn’t have friends at school and didn’t feel confident interacting with his peers.
The academic, mental health and school staffing challenges persist across the country even as students have been back in their classrooms full time. But Xavier is a success story.
“It’s fun. I like talking to people and learning stuff,” he said in an interview this month. “I know more people, and I’m better at talking to people at school.”
Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith and her administrators had invested deliberately in the growth of kids such as Xavier by using their share of federal pandemic aid. They signed Xavier up for Saturday school and pushed him to join the robotics club. He worked on his writing every weekend with virtual tutors. The robotics club teacher became a mentor. Xavier and a friend spent their afternoons at school building a go-kart.
A year later, Xavier is a leader in the robotics club and has joined a competitive mountain biking club at school, something he had never tried before. His writing has improved, too.
His rough freshman year had made him start to doubt his dream of becoming an aerospace engineer. Now it feels possible again.
“It’ll be hard,” Xavier said. “But I know if I tried to do it, I could do it.”
— Perry Stein | Read the original story.
Regrets after joining the ‘People’s Convoy’
Stacy Williams’s marriage nearly fell apart. Her family could not afford rent without her income, and they lost their home. Her daughters were separated, living with a boyfriend and a friend. Her husband had to live in his truck.
All of that happened, Williams said, because she drove off in her Subaru Outback in late February from Three Rivers, Tex., to join the “People’s Convoy,” which protested vaccine mandates and aired other right-wing grievances by driving around the D.C. region for over three weeks. Ten months later, Williams, who was one of the convoy’s regional leaders, said she is not sure what they accomplished.
“It’s fantastic that that large number of people stood up and said, ‘Hey, we’re not okay with this,’” Williams said, referring to coronavirus vaccination mandates. “But I think it would be safe to say that there are quite a few of us that look back and say, ‘What was the point? We accomplished nothing. We made some noise, and that was about that.’”
Williams, 40 and a self-employed blogger, was among the demonstrators who slept at the Hagerstown Speedway. She said she saw how dedicated other people were to the cause, sleeping in tents through cold weather, and how they also “pretty much lost everything being out there.”
“I do wish we had accomplished more,” she said. “Could we have gathered picket signs and flags and marched on the National Mall? Sure, we could’ve. But I don’t think it would have actually changed anything.”
Williams is still unvaccinated, but she isn’t protesting anymore. She has no plans to join another convoy, has reconciled with her husband and is focusing on being a mom to her daughters.
“It was very easy to get swept up into that momentum and the excitement and coming across the country,” Williams said. “I don’t regret going, but I regret allowing myself to get so swept up in it that I caused damage to myself and my family.”
— Ellie Silverman | Read the original story.
Protesting outside Kavanaugh’s home
Lacie Wooten-Holway was used to standing alone. Not many other people in her Chevy Chase neighborhood were comfortable protesting a neighbor — even if he was Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Wooten-Holway, 40, had organized protests outside Kavanaugh’s home after the justices heard arguments in December on the constitutionality of a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban; in January on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade; and again in March, during International Women’s Month. For Wooten-Holway, who has had an abortion and is a survivor of sexual assault, it was not just a political disagreement — it was personal.
Fellow protesters showed up after a story ran in May about Wooten-Holway’s protests following the leak of a draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe. There were dozens of protesters at one demonstration, including a neighbor who was an abortion provider. For the first time in a while, she felt hopeful.
But then came the backlash. There were antiabortion activists outside Wooten-Holway’s home on Mother’s Day, and many people — even some who agreed with her politics — argued that it was inappropriate to protest outside a private home. Strangers sent written threats to her family and her workplace. She hired private security, resigned from her job, moved her family out of their home for an extended period and took a break from protesting.
In June, the justices officially overturned Roe.
“We had legal abortion, and we lost it,” Wooten-Holway recalled thinking. But the mother of a 17-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son reminded herself: “As survivors, we rest, but we don’t quit.”
When she returned to the D.C. area, she got back out on the streets. Her actions inspired others to organize regular protests outside Kavanaugh’s home and those of other conservative justices. She was encouraged by the midterms, in which voters, even in heavily Republican states, demonstrated strong support for abortion access.
When antiabortion activists converge in Washington in January to celebrate the downfall of Roe at the annual March for Life, Wooten-Holway plans to be there in opposition. She will keep marching on the National Mall and near the White House.
And she will continue, she said, to show up outside Kavanaugh’s home.
— Ellie Silverman | Read the original story.