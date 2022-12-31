We told their stories in 2022. Here’s what happened after we published.

She doesn’t remember the rain, the tree she took refuge under, nor the lightning that struck her and three others on Aug. 4 , steps from the White House, but Amber Escudero-Kontostathis’s body bears reminders of it all. Along her right leg are burn marks that look like red ferns. The constant pain can make it hard to think.

Sometimes it feels like a knife is being shoved into the outer bones of her foot. Other times it feels like 10,000 grains of sand shifting slowly through her leg. Often, it’s like a large screw or gear is stuck, twisting in her ankle.

Equally intense, however, is her sense of gratitude, as the only one under the tree that day who survived.

“I’m the person who got to make it. I’m the lucky one,” Escudero-Kontostathis said. It doesn’t seem fair to her, she said, but she wants to live in a way that honors the others.

Her doctors say her intense pain is a result of damaged nerves in her leg. The mixed signals they send also sometimes read to her brain as water, heat or cold.

“It’s like that burning feeling when you put your feet in snow and then into a hot Jacuzzi,” Escudero-Kontostathis said. “That’s how my foot feels all the time.”

In the immediate weeks after the strike, the pain was so intense she couldn’t walk and then could only hobble with the use of a metal walker. She’s studying for her master’s in international relations at Johns Hopkins University, but she’s only able to attend half the courses she’s supposed to because of the limits on her body.

On good days, her pain level hovers at a 5 or a 6. Bad ones, it shoots up to 8 or 9.

It’s not clear what the permanent effects of the lightning will be, or whether she will ever get to zero. Escudero-Kontostathis has been working with doctors, trying different medications and treatments. To reteach her legs and brain, she sometimes soaks her feet in warm water, then cold.

“I’ll be better soon,” she said. “I’m just focusing on one day at time, one minute at time.”

