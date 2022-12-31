Fairfax prosecutor clears undercover officer in nonfatal shooting

Gift Article Share

The incident began on the night of Aug. 2 in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant near the Seven Corners Shopping Center on Arlington Boulevard near Falls Church. Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said both the Fairfax police's organized crime unit and its street crimes unit were in place to handle a supposed crack cocaine purchase by an undercover officer. But the deal didn't happen, and the targeted driver pulled away, Descano said.

Police believed the driver had drugs and possibly a gun, Descano wrote in his three-page report. Unmarked police cars soon trapped the targeted car on an Arlington Boulevard service road. With police lights flashing, Sgt. Joshua Moser stood on the running board of his vehicle and ordered the driver and passenger to emerge, Descano said. Instead, the driver reached toward the glove compartment, the prosecutor said.

“Moser believed the suspect was reaching for a firearm,” Descano wrote.

Moser fired one shot, striking the driver in the rear upper left arm, according to Descano’s report. The driver’s right arm was in a sling and he did not have a gun, Descano said, but unspecified drugs were found in the car. Because it was an undercover operation, no body-worn cameras or in-car cameras were used, police said.

Descano said the physical evidence matched Moser’s version of events.

“Sgt. Moser was reasonable in fearing that the suspect intended to obtain a firearm to either kill an officer on scene or cause serious bodily injury to one of the officers on scene,” Descano concluded, “and it was therefore legally permissible for Sgt. Moser to use the level of force he employed. The fact that no firearm was recovered does not negate this conclusion because Sgt. Moser’s perception was reasonable based on the facts and circumstances known to him at the time.”

The driver, Jeffrey Payne, 41, of Falls Church, was taken to a hospital and later the Fairfax jail. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and resisting arrest, and a preliminary hearing is set for next month. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

