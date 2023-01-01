The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Mystery blast is heard near Navy Yard, Capitol Hill

Fire department reports haze, broken glass at rink

By
and 
 
Updated January 2, 2023 at 12:12 a.m. EST|Published January 1, 2023 at 11:56 p.m. EST
Firefighters were at the scene of an explosion near a Southeast D.C. skating rink on Sunday night. (Hailey Hamblin/TWP)

A mystery blast late on New Year’s night startled residents of parts of the Capitol Hill and Navy Yard areas of Southeast Washington.

The D.C. fire department said firefighters went to the area of the skating rink in the 200 block of M Street SE about 11 p.m. in response to reports that an explosion was heard along with the possibility of a fire.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

They found a haze and broken glass, the department said. There was no sign of fire.

The haze and the minor damage, including what appeared to be a small indentation in the ground, seemed to suggest something on the order of a fairly large quantity of fireworks, possibly with more explosive power than in a standard firecracker or two.

Fire investigators were called to the scene, but the matter appeared one for law enforcement, the department said.

High-rise buildings nearby apparently created an echo chamber and amplifier for the sound of the blast. Reports on social media indicated that it was heard as far away as 10th Street and Maryland Avenue in Northeast.

One person tweeted that from a condo nearer to RFK Stadium than to Nationals Park it sounded like thunder on a rainless night. Another person on Twitter reported hearing it on the east side of the Anacostia River.

Loading...