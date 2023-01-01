D.C. police arrest man in killing of teen who wanted to be a Marine

Gift Article Share

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student who wanted to join the Marines when he graduated. Larelle Washington was killed 13 months ago as he walked home from school on a Friday afternoon. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue NE, a half-mile from the KIPP DC College Preparatory Public Charter school Washington attended, and near his residence in the Trinidad neighborhood.

Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man from Southeast Washington on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder.

Authorities said that because the suspect was under 18 at the time of the shooting, he is being charged as a juvenile and his name is being withheld. That also means the arrest affidavit and additional details of the case are not public. Police have not described a possible motive.

At the time of the shooting, Washington’s family said they had hired a tutor to help him study for an aptitude test used to match enlistees to jobs in the military. Washington had also met with a recruiter.

Washington had been the second student from the same KIPP school killed in 2021.

“We did everything right with him,” Washington’s 34-year-old cousin and confidante, Ciera Robinson, said at the time. “He wasn’t in the streets. He was coming home from school, just walking home from school. What more can we ask for?”

Students and teachers flocked to the school’s Instagram page to share thoughts, many adding tear-faced and broken-heart emoji. One teacher wrote: “Larelle — one of my sweetest students ever.”

