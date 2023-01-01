Police say two people found dead, two injured at Maryland residence

Gift Article Share

Two adults were found dead and two others, including a juvenile, were found injured Sunday morning at a residence in southern Prince George’s County, according to authorities. Police said in a statement on Twitter that the incident appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute. A police spokesman said the circumstances are under investigation but authorities are not looking for a suspect.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded about 6 a.m. to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton.

Police initially reported on Twitter that the victims had been shot. But Brian Fischer, a department spokesman, said that after additional investigation, authorizes were now unable to publicly describe how the victims were injured.

Fischer said the victims were found inside a residence. The street is lined with several ranch-style house about a mile east of Route 210.

Police said an injured adult and juvenile were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released. The identities of the people who died have not been made public.

Frank Leapley, who lives next door to the residence, where he saw numerous police vehicles early Sunday, said he has rarely seen the occupants and never learned their names. He said he saw police going in and out of the house.

“For the most part, they just kept to themselves,” Leapley said.

Leapley, 75, said the family moved into the house six to eight years ago.

This story is developing and will be updated.

