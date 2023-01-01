It just wasn’t clear in Washington

So much seemed so unclear in Washington on Saturday, as one year ended and another was about to start. It wasn’t necessarily metaphorical fog, but the true meteorological kind that swathed, cloaked and obscured.
The Washington Monument appeared to vanish in the morning from the city’s skyline, and what seemed to be a cottony blanket covered the surface of the Potomac River at times. It was damp, wet, foggy and soggy.
Unclear was what we could expected of a year whose origins lay so thickly enshrouded by mist in weather that seemed to challenge both foresight and hindsight.