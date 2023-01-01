The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

It just wasn’t clear in Washington

New Year’s Eve is shrouded in visual obscurity

By
January 1, 2023 at 4:52 p.m. EST

So much seemed so unclear in Washington on Saturday, as one year ended and another was about to start. It wasn’t necessarily metaphorical fog, but the true meteorological kind that swathed, cloaked and obscured.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Visibility at two of the region’s three major airports fell to a quarter mile or less at times, and were occasionally even cut to zero at BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport.

The Washington Monument appeared to vanish in the morning from the city’s skyline, and what seemed to be a cottony blanket covered the surface of the Potomac River at times. It was damp, wet, foggy and soggy.

Unclear was what we could expected of a year whose origins lay so thickly enshrouded by mist in weather that seemed to challenge both foresight and hindsight.

Loading...