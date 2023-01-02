Bowser pitches plan to revitalize downtown as new D.C. lawmakers are sworn in

Council members

Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) was sworn in Monday and first elected to the council in 2014. Previously the chair for the human services committee, Nadeau has sought to help those experiencing homelessness as well as undocumented and low-income residents in the District. After being sworn in for her third term Monday, Nadeau recalled leading the charge on a tax increase on wealthy residents that helped the city pay for new housing vouchers.

Priorities: Nominated to become the council’s new chair of the committee focused on public works and operations, Nadeau said Monday that she looks forward to overseeing agencies that handle all aspects of daily living and basic services in the District. (Note: All committee assignments are tentative and must be voted on by the full council before taking effect.)

Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) was first elected to the council in 2020, and as the lawmaker who oversees much of downtown, Pinto has often focused on issues and legislation that affect housing and the District’s small businesses. She has also championed policies aimed at increasing protections and resources for women and girls.

Priorities: Now the likely chair of the judiciary committee, Pinto says she’ll work with D.C. police, the attorney general’s office and other agencies to tackle perhaps the city’s most vexing issue: gun violence.

Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) is new to the council this year, replacing Mary M. Cheh, who announced her retirement in 2022. A longtime community organizer in Ward 3, the city’s wealthiest ward, Frumin has worked on affordable housing projects in the area and is known as an education advocate.

Priorities: Frumin on Monday discussed the importance of restoring downtown to keep up with increased competition from other cities, as well as identifying and remedying disparities and trauma faced by District residents during the pandemic, particularly in low-income areas. As a freshman legislator, Frumin was not selected to head a committee.

Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) was elected in 2020. A self-identified democratic socialist, Lewis George has pushed for reforms and changes aimed at offering more residents affordable housing. She pitched a plan for social housing, where low-income people live in publicly owned housing alongside higher earners who pay rent to fund the project — an ambitious idea that has received support from some other members of the council, though it didn’t receive a vote before the end of the session.

Priorities: Lewis George has promised to reintroduce the “Green New Deal” social housing proposal in the coming months. She was also nominated to chair the Facilities and Family Services Committee, which includes oversight of the Department of General Services, which handles repairs and maintenance for the city’s public schools and recreation centers.

Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) is another new face on the council this year. Previously a teacher, Parker was elected in 2018 as the D.C. State Board of Education’s Ward 5 representative. He will be the council’s first openly gay member since 2015.

Priorities: After he was sworn in Monday, Parker vowed to be a “responsible steward of the District’s resources” by examining how the city is spending taxpayer money, seeking to ensure that dollars go to those most in need. He lamented how some in the city have “bastardized words like equity while upholding systems that disadvantage Black folks and Brown folks.” As a freshman legislator, Parker was not selected to head a committee.

Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) was sworn in for a third term Monday and ran unopposed last year. Previously the chair of the judiciary and public safety committee, Allen has recently led bills to make D.C.’s vote-by-mail system permanent, revise D.C.’s criminal code and make bus trips free in the city.

Priorities: Selected to chair the new transportation and environment committee, Allen said he will look to use incoming funds the city will receive through the federal infrastructure bill to explore new ways to improve transit and combat climate change.

Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), a former mayor, has in recent years focused on health equity in Ward 7 and other communities east of the Anacostia River that have long been marginalized and underserved. He’s also helped oversee progress on the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, one of the city’s largest health-care expansions, scheduled for completion in 2025.

Priorities: Gray says he wants to expand community-based mental health services and help onboard the city’s next health director, a position that is currently vacant but that he expects to be filled in the coming weeks. But Gray has clashed with Mendelson recently, in protest of a proposed committee reassignment that would shrink Gray’s portfolio from all health matters to a specific focus on hospitals and equity.

Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), like Gray, is a known advocate for communities in the city’s eastern sector, often pitching and supporting ideas to address the inequitable allocation of city resources. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year.

Priorities: He has recently led the charge on an effort to rename a major thoroughfare in Southeast Washington, Good Hope Road SE., in honor of Barry. He also recently criticized some proposed deals to sell city property to developers and said he’ll enter 2023 with a continued focus on boosting housing while preventing displacement. He has been nominated to lead the committee for recreation, libraries and youth affairs.

Anita Bonds (D-At Large) has been a council member since 2012 and was reelected last year. She is most often associated with her efforts to protect and provide resources for the city’s seniors; she also recently oversaw the council’s housing committee and has touted her efforts to expand homeownership.

Priorities: As the city’s housing authority drew increased scrutiny in recent months, so too did Bonds. Looking toward the future, Bonds on Monday listed several priorities for the council, including improving infrastructure and air quality, and boosting educational outcomes “with intentional investments” in youths, educators and schools. She has been nominated to lead the committee for executive administration and labor

Christina Henderson (I-At Large) was elected to the council in 2020. In her tenure so far, she has focused on childhood education and helped lead an effort to expand paid family leave for D.C. government workers, among other initiatives related to maternal health and working families.

Priorities: As the nominee to lead the health committee, Henderson says she’ll reintroduce several measures that did not get a vote in the last council session, including a measure that expands health insurance coverage through private insurers to include fertility diagnosis and treatment.

Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) was first elected as Ward 5 council member in 2012 and found an unconventional path to becoming an at-large lawmaker, changing his party affiliation to independent after a failed run for attorney general. He has written legislation that calls on the city to view violent crime as a public health issue; another measure required the city government to put a greater emphasis on racial equity in its typical operations.

Priorities: McDuffie will remain chair of the business and economic development committee. In the role, he will continue to respond to the needs of business owners in the District while shifting his constituency to focus on all District residents.

Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) After running against Bowser in the Democratic mayoral primary last year, coming in second, White is back to finish up his remaining two years on the council. He has championed an array of bills, including a measure that makes homelessness a protected class to prevent discrimination, and a plan to convert vacant downtown buildings into affordable housing.