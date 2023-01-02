Md. attorney general-elect wants power to sue civil rights violators

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown, who will be sworn in on Tuesday, wants more authority than his predecessors to go after civil rights violators and to investigate police departments for patterns of misconduct. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Brown, 61, who served the past six years in Congress and has a long history in Annapolis as a state lawmaker and lieutenant governor, said he will ask the General Assembly to pass legislation that enables him to sue companies and individuals who violate federal or state civil rights laws, for example, in housing or employment — a power that his colleagues in the District, New York and California possess.

As Brown readies to become the state’s top legal officer, he has been reimagining the 850-member office under his leadership, looking across the country at what other attorneys general are doing and considering what actions he will take to ensure that as part of a history-making ticket that equity is at the forefront.

Brown, Marytland’s first Black attorney general, will serve alongside Gov.-elect Wes Moore, also the first Black person in his role, and Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman, the first woman in the position. All have promised to attack systemic problems to make Maryland fairer and more just.

Brown said the system in Maryland that allows a person to file a discrimination complaint with the Maryland Civil Rights Commission or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is not sufficient to root out bad actors.

“The Civil Rights Commission has been doing great work for 53 years, but what they don’t do is they don’t do class action. They don’t do multi-jurisdictional,” he said.

He said while the commission may have the authority to bring “big-impact litigation,” it typically doesn’t and he thinks that a company with a pattern of discriminating against employees or a landlord with multiple complexes in other states outside Maryland who engages in bias should be held accountable.

“We’re going to the General Assembly this session both for the authority and the resources it’s going to take [for] attorneys and investigators to be able to stand up that type of unit,” he said.

Brown assumes office as Maryland has become the most diverse state on the East Coast, according to census figures. He said it is imperative to address the generational and pervasive inequities that have disproportionately affected people of color, including in housing, employment, policing and contracting.

Brown recently told a town hall of advocates who were calling on the next attorney general to weigh in on housing, policing and other issues that his “North Star will be equity.”

“The principles, the values of fairness and justice will be the lens through which we will see the world,” he said during a recent interview.

The seeds were planted for Brown to serve as the state’s top legal officer about 50 years ago when a teacher of his, Mrs. Gallo, told him she thought he would be an attorney.

The curious 11-year-old looked up the word “attorney” in the World Book Encyclopedia and found an entry on the U.S. attorney general.

“I read about this lawyer working for the government, you know, fighting for justice and what have you, and I was like, ‘Wow, okay. Mrs. Gallo says I’m going to be an attorney and I want to do that,’” he said.

In 2005, Brown, a two-term delegate returning from a nine-month tour in Iraq, explored the idea of running for attorney general.

He even enlisted help from the former Dawn Flythe (now Dawn Flythe Moore and the wife of Gov.-elect Moore), to serve as his campaign manager but ultimately abandoned the idea when then-Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley, who was running for governor, asked him to join his ticket.

“It was a difficult decision,” Brown said. But after talking to his family and to O’Malley about having a portfolio as lieutenant governor that included economic development and health care, Brown decided that he could have a broader impact in that role.

Brown succeeds Brian E. Frosh, who announced last year that he would retire after serving two terms, the latter of which was largely spent challenging policies enacted by the Trump administration.

Brown knows from discussions with Frosh and others that much of the work done by the office is reactive, offering legal advice to state entities and representing various state agencies and boards in legal challenges. He likens it to assuming the managing partner position of the state’s largest law firm.

He plans to take several months on the job to do “a much closer analysis and evaluation of the organization, of personnel and of the major cases in which we’re involved in or those that we’re not involved and ought to be.”

As part of his proactive work, Brown will continue projects started under Frosh, including the investigation of sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the review of in-custody autopsies of people who died in law enforcement custody that were handled by David Fowler when he was state medical examiner.

“That is an equity issue there,” Brown said of the review of the in-custody deaths, the first of its kind in the nation. “We owe it to the families of those who died in police custody to make sure we get to the truth. So we’re going to continue that budget request and it’s going to be in the governor’s budget.”

Brown said his push to investigate police departments is not “with the goal of punishing, but promoting best practices.”

He said he supports a legislative effort, led by state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) to allow the attorney general to prosecute police-involved deaths. Currently, only county state’s attorneys decide whether to move forward with prosecution.

Smith said he looks forward to working with Brown and said he was pleased to see Brown has appointed someone to lead the newly created Office of Equity, Policy, and Engagement, which will ask if the legal representation and advice he provides to state agencies is leading to equitable outcomes.

“He’s already thinking about being radically diverse and more inclusive,” he said.

Brown said he has spoken to Frosh a number of times before and after his primary victory. Frosh’s repeated advice, Brown said, has been to advocate for the office, which Frosh says is underfunded and understaffed.

Brown said he wants more money to beef up his staff.

“In every conversation we’ve had, he says, ‘Take care of your people,’” Brown said.

