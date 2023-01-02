Son charged with killing father in Loudoun County, police say

Gift Article Share

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide in the fatal stabbing of his father early Monday morning in Loudoun County, the sheriff’s office said. Angus Brown allegedly killed 62-year-old David Brown with a hatchet in an attack before dawn Monday at the family’s home in Hamilton, Va., according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the home, on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place, just before 6 a.m.

They found David Brown “suffering life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Brown’s wife and another son were home at the time, said Sam Shenouda, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Paramedics rendered first aid to Brown, Shenouda said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies took Angus Brown into custody without incident near the home, the sheriff’s office said.

For now, investigators do not know exactly what preceded the incident or what the alleged motive may have been. Shenouda said family members were still being interviewed.

“The father and son potentially could have been in an argument, but we don’t know because it’s still early in the investigation,” Shenouda said.

Neighbors were startled to hear the news of David Brown’s death from sheriff’s deputies Monday.

Nan Zhang has lived beside the Browns for eight years. “When we moved into the neighborhood, the Browns welcomed us with a homemade apple pie,” Zhang said.

Since then, Zhang said he regularly saw David Brown out for walks with his two large dogs, who he doted upon.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman told NBC4 Washington, “We don’t have a lot of murders here in Loudoun County so to start the year off this way is really tragic.”

Angus Brown, who was also charged with “shoot, stab, cut or wound in the commission of a felony,” is being held without bond in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

