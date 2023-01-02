First two days of new year seem two days of spring

In the seasonal spirit of receiving gifts, we may look at two luxury items that have just come our way. They are the two warm days that opened 2023, and told of springtime.
A 64-degree reading here on Jan. 2 may surprise us. But Monday seemed only to be following the lead of New Year’s Day and its 62.
Although cooler than Monday, Sunday looked more like spring; Sunday’s springlike temperatures came amid bright sunshine and a brilliant blue sky.
Monday showed the cloudy side of spring. Patches of blue seemed scanty, confined to small veins and circumscribed spots in a sky that mainly showed the texture of a bowl of gray oatmeal. Perhaps including a bit of buttermilk.