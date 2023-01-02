The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

First two days of new year seem two days of spring

Sunny or cloudy, both days were unseasonably warm

January 2, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. EST

In the seasonal spirit of receiving gifts, we may look at two luxury items that have just come our way. They are the two warm days that opened 2023, and told of springtime.

Monday, the second day of the new year, gave Washington a high temperature of 64, which is an average high in early April.

A 64-degree reading here on Jan. 2 may surprise us. But Monday seemed only to be following the lead of New Year’s Day and its 62.

Although cooler than Monday, Sunday looked more like spring; Sunday’s springlike temperatures came amid bright sunshine and a brilliant blue sky.

Monday showed the cloudy side of spring. Patches of blue seemed scanty, confined to small veins and circumscribed spots in a sky that mainly showed the texture of a bowl of gray oatmeal. Perhaps including a bit of buttermilk.

