GOP’s Glenn Youngkin, Larry Hogan have little in common — except big ambitions

Larry Hogan and Glenn Youngkin are governors of neighboring states, two pro-business Republicans eyeing the White House. The similarities end there. Hogan, the governor of Maryland, is famously blunt. Youngkin, the governor of Virginia, routinely evasive. The Marylander is an experienced hand at politics and government, the Virginian a proud outsider. Physically, they are Mutt and Jeff.

As potential 2024 primary rivals, they’d occupy entirely different lanes: Hogan as a relative social moderate and unabashed critic of former president Donald Trump; Youngkin as a genial but aggressive culture warrior who has treaded cautiously with Trump and cozied up to election deniers.

Perhaps the starkest contrast lies with their perceived odds in the 2024 Republican presidential race. While neither registers in national polls, Youngkin has been widely touted as a leading GOP contender from the moment 13 months ago that he flipped blue-trending Virginia red. Hogan, who leaves office next month after two terms and boasts one of the highest popularity ratings of any of the nation’s governors, rarely gets a mention.

“You can see a Youngkin lane, Trump-acquiescent but not as Trumpy as [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis,” said Bill Kristol, a longtime conservative commentator and Trump critic who lives in Northern Virginia. Though he admires Hogan, Kristol sees no similar path for him.

“One is going with the flow, one’s trying to swim against the flow,” said Amy Walter, publisher and editor in chief of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report With Amy Walter. “The challenge for Hogan has always been: Is there room for a non-Trump candidate? Absolutely. For a never-Trump candidate? No.”

In that sense, Hogan resembles other blue-state Republican governors whose stances make them electable at home but out of step with today’s national GOP primary electorate, said Kevin Madden, a former adviser on Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) two presidential campaigns and a senior partner at Penta Group, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and nonprofits.

Hogan is “not being mentioned as prominently the same way the Republican governor of Vermont is not being mentioned,” he said, adding that today’s Republican primary voters are more inclined toward candidates who have “a record of fighting the perceived threats of the left. Hogan’s just not identified with that.”

Analysts see far better odds for Youngkin, who has catered to the more sizable Republican electorate in purple Virginia. He has leaned into culture wars in K-12 education, railed against coronavirus shutdowns and mask mandates, and is pursuing a 15-week ban on abortion in the coming state legislative session. The Virginian is best known for his ability to walk a tightrope with Trump, appealing to the former president’s most fervent fans as he ran for governor in 2021 without alienating suburban moderates.

“Glenn Youngkin has, in my opinion, done an amazing job of elevating himself and introducing himself to Republican voters across the country,” said political operative David Bossie, a Republican National Committee member from Maryland who has worked in the Trump White House.

Bossie called “Youngkin a young, exciting, conservative governor who, I believe, has a future as a positive conservative policymaker.” He declined to comment on Hogan’s presidential ambitions.

Other pluses for the Virginia governor: Youngkin is a polished communicator in settings large and small; a multimillionaire (worth about $470 million, Forbes estimates) capable of investing heavily in his own bid; a highly accomplished businessman who appeals to the donor class; and an evangelical — he started a church in his basement and regularly prays in public — who inspires the religious right.

Those are some of the reasons Youngkin gets “mentioned by the great mentioner,” as Madden puts it, meaning state party leaders, prominent activists, donors and journalists who influence which names pop up on lists of top presidential contenders.

Not everyone counts Hogan out, particularly with the party’s relationship with Trump in flux after disappointing midterm results and as potential legal trouble looms for the former president.

“It is just too darn early,” said Bobbie Kilberg, a nationally prominent Republican donor who lives in Northern Virginia and thinks Hogan and Youngkin “could be very viable.” “I think people are ready for a shake-up.”

Hogan has been trying to sell the party on a new direction from Trump for years, calling the former president a toxic force who shrinks the Republican Party’s appeal rather than builds it.

He’s gained little traction, but his backers say that his everyman appeal and eight years of governing with high approval ratings make him formidable if he decides to run. And besides, they argue, Hogan relishes being the underdog.

“It’s impossible to predict what happens in a crowded primary,” said Doug Mayer, a Republican strategist who worked on Hogan’s campaigns. “What matters most is your candidate and the ability to connect with voters. What’s the saying? Count him out at your own peril.”

Some analysts see major challenges for Youngkin, whose storied balancing act with Trump will be harder to sustain if he enters the race — a move that would constitute a direct challenge to the former president. As he’s flirted with a run, his relations with some prominent Trump allies have started to fray and Trump himself has lashed out at the governor.

Another challenge for Youngkin: His national reputation hinges on an electoral victory that’s now more than a year old. Analysts say he’ll have to rack up fresh wins to remain relevant.

Youngkin stumped this year for Republican gubernatorial candidates in 15 states, sharing his signature red vests and predicting that the “movement” that powered his 2021 win was about to sweep the nation. The effort fell flat, with only five of the 15 gubernatorial hopefuls he backed pulling off wins.

“It’s not a great margin,” Fox News host Martha MacCallum remarked in a Dec. 15 interview with Youngkin at the Executive Mansion.

Even within the commonwealth, Youngkin’s promised “red wave” dried up beyond Virginia Beach, where Republican state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans unseated Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), with Democrats holding onto the state’s two other competitive congressional districts despite a flurry of appearances by Youngkin.

At home in the coming year, he’ll have to wrestle with a divided General Assembly that is not inclined to hand him major policy gains. He’ll face a midterm referendum on his own performance next year, when all 140 seats in the General Assembly will be on the ballot — under new legislative maps seen as more favorable to Democrats.

“He can’t have a defeat in Virginia compared to DeSantis, who has hit a home run in Florida,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran Richmond political analyst. “And he faces a more difficult environment in the legislative session than DeSantis … [who] is doing just anything he wants and getting it passed.”

Hogan and Youngkin both face time constraints, though in different ways.

Hogan, who next month hands off responsibilities of governing to Democrat Wes Moore, is free to camp out in Iowa, New Hampshire and other early nominating states. (He’s already been to the Granite State three times, and gnawed a pork chop on a stick at the Iowa State Fair.) What he lacks is time for his party to evolve past Trump enough to consider a never-Trumper, a process that some analysts say is underway but unlikely to be completed in time for this cycle.

“As time goes on, I think there will be more and more of a place for Larry Hogan because I think, fortunately, the bloom is off the Trump rose. It’s really starting to reek,” said Eric R. Levine, a New York attorney and prominent GOP fundraiser who says he would “enthusiastically support” Youngkin or Hogan if either won the nomination.

But Levine doubts the tide is turning against Trump quickly enough for Hogan, whose congressman father lost Maryland’s gubernatorial primary in 1974 after calling for Richard M. Nixon’s impeachment. (Lawrence J. Hogan Sr. was the first Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to do so.)

Levine says it’s urgent for Republicans to coalesce around a handful of nominees, fearing a large field would allow Trump to win the nomination with a plurality.

“We need to narrow it and we need to narrow it really quick. Four [candidates] at the most,” he said. “I don’t know if there will be time for the Larry Hogan model to succeed.”

Hogan’s national ambitions have long been wrapped up in reshaping the direction of the Republican Party, regardless of whether he does that as a presidential nominee or in another capacity.

“Right now, I think the parties are a disaster, both the national party and the state party, and they’ve both got to completely change or they’re not going to be successful,” Hogan said earlier this month at a party launching a political scientist’s book about his tenure.

Asked if he was willing to discuss Youngkin’s running for president, Hogan smiled and said, “Who?”

Youngkin’s political team did not make him available for an interview and declined to comment on his behalf. He typically deflects when asked about any White House ambitions.

“I am so flattered by this whole discussion,” he told ABC News in late October, when asked about his potential candidacy during a campaign stop in Tucson alongside Kari Lake, an election-denier who eventually lost her bid for Arizona governor. “I was sworn in on Jan. 15. And we’ve gotten to work in Virginia in order to deliver on what was an incredibly ambitious campaign plan and we’ve delivered on it — but we have a lot more to do.”

He sidestepped in September when asked if he would commit to completing his term, saying only that he is “committed to completing our agenda.”

Youngkin could have trouble juggling his duties as governor with the demands of a national campaign. His cross-country travel during the midterms drew criticism from his own party leaders, who complained that he was not focused on Virginia. Demands on his time would only increase in the coming year, with Virginia Republicans seeking his help with state legislative races as pressure mounts to glad-hand voters in early nomination states where the contests turn on retail politics.

“I don’t know if the average steelworker in Pittsburgh knows who Glenn Youngkin is or some dairy farmer in Wisconsin or an oil rig operator in Texas,” Levine said. “I don’t think there’s a substitute for showing up.”

A CNN national poll released Dec. 14 asked Republican-leaning voters if they’d like the GOP to nominate Trump or someone else, then asked people who said “someone else” if there is a specific person they’d like to see nominated.

Among the latter group, 53 percent said “just someone besides Trump,” while 38 percent said DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger. Four others — Romney, former vice president Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — were named by 1 percent. Neither Youngkin nor Hogan registered any apparent support.

Neither governor has formally announced that he is considering a bid for president. Hogan explored a challenge to Trump in 2020, visiting more than a dozen states before ultimately deciding it would be a “suicide mission” to take on the still-popular president.

He’s been teasing a 2024 bid as he prepares to leave office, launching a new political action committee, Better Path Forward, and telling reporters at a late-November fundraiser for the PAC that Trump’s position in the Republican Party “continues to erode every day.” He traveled the country this year endorsing and fundraising for like-minded centrist Republicans such as Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Joe Lombardo, the governor-elect of Nevada, though overall he had mixed results.

In an interview in November, Hogan said he thought Republicans were “taught a lesson” in the midterms with widespread losses by Trump-aligned candidates, which bodes well for his model of trying to attract swing voters while holding together the GOP base.

“They got wiped out because they were following the crazy. Competence won, crazy lost,” he said of Republican nominees. “It’s like the Republicans are going to have to start paying attention to, you know, people like me and [moderate Massachusetts Gov.] Charlie Baker, people who actually know how to win races.”

Youngkin has been coy about any national ambitions, but has sent clear signals that he is mulling a bid. In addition to his profile-raising political travel, he has met with megadonors in New York and Utah, and created two national political entities, a PAC and a dark-money “social welfare organization.” In September, he hosted a two-day retreat outside Charlottesville, where GOP donors were invited to contemplate his political future.

If one or both decides to move forward, they will have their work cut out for them, even among Republicans who are ready to move on from Trump, such as Utah state Sen. Todd D. Weiler.

“The GOP is in an abusive relationship with Donald Trump,” Weiler tweeted in the aftermath of November’s midterms, when he was part of a group of nearly 90 officials in the state who urged DeSantis to run.

Weiler said he is open to other Republicans, including Haley, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem. He’s heard of Youngkin, was impressed with his 2021 win, but thinks he’s still too inexperienced for the top of the ticket.

As for Hogan? “I had to Google him,” he said.

“Maybe I’d like this guy from Maryland,” he added. “He hasn’t been on my radar.”

Scott Clement contributed to this report.

