Bowser picks new deputy mayor for public safety

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) plans to announce Tuesday that she has selected Lindsey Appiah, an attorney who spent nearly a decade working with juvenile offenders in the District, as the new deputy mayor for public safety and justice, according to administration officials. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Appiah, who most recently spent 18 months as chief of staff in the deputy mayor’s office, will serve on an acting basis pending confirmation by the D.C. Council. She said she applied for the position during a nationwide search by the mayor’s office.

The deputy mayor for public safety oversees several of the District’s most important and high-profile agencies, including the police and fire departments, and the agency for which Appiah worked for nine years as general counsel and interim director, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

In an interview Monday, Appiah said her work with youths in the District’s criminal justice system gives her a “unique perspective” on some of the city’s most vexing challenges. She noted that Bowser recently called violence involving juveniles “an emergency.”

“It will allow us to do the work very quickly providing the support our young people need,” Appiah said of her experience.

Appiah will inherit the post vacated by Christopher Geldart, who resigned in October after a personal trainer filed a criminal complaint, accusing the public safety official of grabbing his throat in a gym parking lot in Arlington, Va.

Prosecutors later dropped the assault and battery charge, but the police report, which listed Geldart’s address in Virginia, spurred questions about whether he was meeting a requirement for top District officials to live within city limits.

Appiah said she lives in the District.

Bowser administration officials said the mayor plans to announce Appiah for her new role at a news conference Tuesday where she will discuss other new department heads, a day after she was sworn in for her third term.

Appiah will confront a wide range of challenges, including a spike in violence involving youths. Homicides, while down in 2022 from 2021, surpassed 200 for the second time in nearly two decades.

Nearly twice as many juveniles were struck by gunfire in D.C. last year as in 2021, and 18 youths were killed, 16 by gunfire, double the previous year. The District’s first homicide of 2023 was a 17-year-old shot Monday night at a bus stop outside a Metro station in Southeast Washington.

Carjackings also continued to rise in 2022, and D.C. police said nearly 70 percent of the cases involved juvenile offenders.

Appiah grew up in Massachusetts — her father was an immigrant from Ghana, her mother was raised in foster care and had been on her own since the age of 16, according to her biography provided by the city. She has a degree in community health from Brown University and a law degree from Georgetown University.

She joined the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, the city’s juvenile justice agency, in 2012, serving as general counsel and later as interim director. She left in 2021 for the chief of staff’s job in the office of the deputy mayor for public safety.

Appiah’s new portfolio includes overseeing the city’s human rights office, the medical examiner, the jail, homeland security and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which runs alternative justice programs including violence interrupters tasked with mediating disputes before they become violent. She also oversees the 911 center, called the Office of Unified Communications, which has been under scrutiny after the mishandling of fire department calls, including some in which people died.

Appiah will move from being a behind-the-scenes adviser and coordinator to become the public face of Bowser’s crime-fighting and public-safety strategy, which has come under scrutiny from D.C. Council members.

Appiah said her previous position as a chief of staff in the deputy mayor’s office makes her well versed in these agencies, the challenges they face and their priorities.

Bowser and Police Chief Robert J. Contee III have said they want to continue to expand the police force rather than shrink it, as some council members have sought. They have said that although they both support alternative justice programs, they want that approach coupled with traditional policing and holding violent offenders to account. Contee has wondered “whether or not young people are really being committed to the city’s care.”

In her interview, Appiah said city officials have to impose “appropriate accountability” on young offenders, although she acknowledged that that can mean different things to different people. She said the city juvenile justice system is designed to rehabilitate.

“We are here to save their lives and their future,” Appiah said. “If your child does something wrong, there’s a consequence for that. Appropriate accountability is: What are the proper consequences for a young person on the path to criminal conduct?”

She noted that different agency heads have different tools and that Contee’s is the power of arrest. “We may all play different roles in the system,” Appiah said, noting a shared goal: “We want our kids to thrive.”

