New Prince George’s Sheriff wants to build on predecessor’s legacy

Prince George’s County Sheriff John D.B. Carr may be new to the position, but not to the office. The 20-year-veteran of the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff and Prince George’s native has served in many roles throughout his law enforcement career, most recently as an assistant sheriff and Bureau of Field Operations chief.

Sworn in earlier this month, he ran on a campaign centered around expanding services to combat domestic violence, pursuing warrants for violent offenders, creating partnerships with local agencies to address mental health issues and strengthening community outreach. Carr, 45, said he is “building on a legacy” built by his mentor and predecessor Melvin C. High, who died in November weeks before he was set to retire.

The Post interviewed the new sheriff about his plans for the office.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How has it been becoming the new sheriff?

During that transitional phase, unfortunately, we lost Sheriff High, as we were in communication and speaking with each other as far as how to continue to move things ahead.

As I step into this role, you start to look to see exactly where we’re coming from and what needs we have. You’re talking about an all new Prince George’s County Council, you have the reelection of the county executive and the state’s attorney and the clerk of the court. So I have some familiarity with the members here and the people here.

It’s trying to get things accomplished and knowing what the community is asking us to do, especially in the holiday season … you look at domestic violence numbers, you look at mental health. You know that you have to step into this role and hit the ground running.

What is the role of the Office of the Sheriff?

With the courts, we serve all civil process. We also serve the criminal piece, as far as any criminal warrants, writs. We are specialized and what most people don’t understand is that Prince George’s County Sheriff’s is somewhat different because not only do we deal with the court process, we also go out and we work with the community in domestic violence, warrants, child support, landlord, tenant or civil. We have a fugitive section in which we actually travel outside the state and we bring people back here to face the charges or allegations from the courts. We are responsible for transporting of any inmates and also for the security of the courthouse. That’s our primary functions.

When I came on, people would always say, ‘If you see the sheriff’s office, you know something must be wrong.’ Because you’re now serving divorce papers, protective orders, peace orders, warrants, evictions. These are all deemed by society as more of a negative type stuff, but this is stuff that keeps society moving forward. If none of these processes go through, then a lot of families and a lot of people will be hurt by that.

What’s your vision for the office?

As we talk about coming from maybe a year and a half or two years from law enforcement reform addressed in Annapolis, now you’re talking about the execution of those bills and the execution of providing services for the citizens and changing the mindsets of citizens and how they view public safety here not only in the county, but throughout the state.

My vision and what I see is not only growth for this agency, but also just our community involvement. A lot of times you really don’t see the sheriff’s office in the community because we’re the arm of the courts. I want to make sure that we’re definitely involved in the community.

When you look at the sheriff’s office in some of our responsibilities, by the time we get these court orders it’s pretty much determined and decided what’s going to happen. When you get an eviction writ, and you’re going to a house and you’re basically saying, ‘Hey, if you don’t have these funds, we have to conduct this eviction.’ But doing that, you understand that these families may be going through a hard time. You can show empathy. You can really work with the families and make sure that ‘Hey, if you don’t have the funds, let me provide you with additional resources.’ That’s one of the things that I’ve learned, is that you don’t only just do your job, but you also want to provide that information for that family to try to make them whole again.

How is your office addressing mental health challenges and emergency petitions for mental evaluations?

For the emergency petitions, we were averaging over 130 a month. And that’s an average. So we can be higher or just a little bit lower. That is, when somebody’s going to the courts asking for that relief, we’re taking them to the hospitals.

But you’re talking about a holiday season, flu season, we’re coming out of covid-19, so now you’re talking about what beds are available, what facilities are available to actually take these individuals so that they can get the treatment. And then, if they are to be at the hospital, then that’s not a long term fix. That is something to where they’re there, they’re observed. What if they’re able to actually take some sort of medication, now they feel better, but they go home and now they relapse? So now we’re still involved in that process of mental health.

As we know, holiday seasons, people do get depressed. People are dealing with a lot of different issues. We know during this time frame, our numbers are going to be higher, especially when we move into January in the new year. From the sheriff’s office standpoint, I, during the campaign, wanted to be that advocate to talk about mental health here in the county and wanted to work with nonprofits to make sure that we were able to bring those resources together. I wanted to make sure that as the sheriff’s office, or as the sheriff, that I am an advocate for mental health to make sure that we are able to give long term care.

When we talk about our citizens, we also have to talk about the deputies in public safety also dealing with mental health. You can’t unsee a lot of the trauma. So we have here, they have peer support and we also have an employee assistance program for our deputies.

How is the agency responding to domestic violence in the county?

We have to work with partners such as the Family Justice Center to make sure that people are able to know the resources that we have in the county. We’re also working with a lot of nonprofit organizations … to make sure that we’re able to meet the needs of those people who we come into contact with.

We have what they call special victim advocates. One thing I’m asking them to do is to one, grow that unit, but two, have them with outreach. We can host classes so people can understand exactly what domestic violence looks like, if somebody that you may know or if you are involved in a domestic violence situation, here are the resources.

We have a program working with survivors of domestic violence to really talk through what they went through. Just because an individual may be arrested from a situation of domestic violence, or that the court had adjudicated that case, it doesn’t mean that the healing process is over and done with. Crime is something that lasts with an individual, it just doesn’t stop right then and there. We have to make sure that we’re able to provide them not only the services in the beginning, but we need to see it all the way through even to the end. And the end being the point where they are now healed.

How have law enforcement hiring challenges affected your agency?

We are hiring, and we would love to have folks in the community to be part of this wonderful organization. When it comes to recruitment, we really have to make sure we get out to the community and express the benefits of the job, and get people who are homegrown and who want to serve.

Going back to a lot of the law enforcement reform, people look at public safety and law enforcement in a negative light. So recruitment, it’s [about] changing the mind-set and having people to understand this is a rewarding job. If you want to help people, and you want to serve, and you want to grow as an individual but also be part of a family — then this is the agency to be in. We have to be able to take care of each other. We are part of the community as well.

I would like to see and like to have our own citizens academy, in which we bring people in, and we go through the processes and the different units and divisions in which we operate so they have a better understanding.

We are hurting right now. I know we were at 48 positions I believe, sworn, currently in need. And then we do have quite a bit of our support staff, civilian staff that we are in need of as well. We’re close to almost 20 to 30 in that aspect.

