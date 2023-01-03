Daughter of former DNI convicted in Rockville killing

Gift Article Share

Glued to their courtroom monitors, the jurors watched video showing a police officer walk into a dark apartment just before midnight. "Breathe!" a woman's cries could be heard. "Breathe!" The officer walked deeper inside to see the woman hunched over — one arm pressing a towel to a man's bloody neck, the other wrapped around his shoulders.

“Yousuf breathe!” she begged, her voice going softer, “I’m so sorry.”

The video, taken by a body-cam worn by an officer in Rockville, Md., depicted the cries of Sophia Negroponte, 29, the daughter of former U.S. director of national intelligence John Negroponte. She had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of her friend, Yousuf Rasmussen, 24. Her trial concluded Tuesday when jurors found her guilty of second-degree murder.

The trial, attended every day by her father, 83, seated in the same spot in the second row of the gallery, hinged on whether Sophia Negroponte purposely tried to kill her friend with a kitchen knife, or if he ended up accidentally cut during a drunken fight.

Jurors found that Sophia Negroponte acted with a “depraved heart” when she wielded a knife near Rasmussen’s throat and, according to law instructions they were given, “acted with extreme disregard of the life-endangering consequences.” They also determined that she intended “to inflict such serious bodily harm” to Rasmussen “that death would be the likely result.” She faces up to 40 years in prison, and will have to serve at least half of that before being eligible for parole.

Sophia Negroponte sat with her head down as the verdict was announced. Montgomery County Circuit Judge Terrence J. McGann ordered her bond revoked and she was led off to jail. She will be sentenced at a later hearing.

“Her hand was on that knife when it was plunged into his face, and cut across his throat, and plunged into his neck, where the blood came down and he collapsed almost immediately,” Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Fenton said in closing arguments.

She told jurors that Sophia Negroponte’s immediate anguish over what happened, legally speaking, wasn’t important.

“Regret afterwards does not change proven intent at the time the murder was committed,” she said.

David Moyse, one of Sophia Negroponte’s attorneys, had urged jurors to factor in how much alcohol his client had consumed that night — and how she was so intoxicated she couldn’t form specific intent.

“Alcohol pervades this case from the start; it pervades her life,” he said, adding, “and it is absolutely at the heart of what happened there that night. And it’s one of the major reasons that this absolutely not a murder.”

“This was an accident,” Moyse said. “This was not meant to happen. This was not intentional.”

The night of Feb. 13, 2020, police received a 911 call about a bad cutting inside a small dwelling to the rear of a larger house along West Montgomery Avenue in Rockville. Responding officers met the caller outside the home and directed them to the unit, which was being used as an Airbnb. Sophia Negroponte was staying there.

They found Rasmussen mortally wounded. Sophia Negroponte was taken into custody, and ultimately charged with first-degree murder.

Her father, longtime diplomat John Negroponte was appointed in 2005 as the nation’s first director of national intelligence by President George W. Bush.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

