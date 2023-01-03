31-year-old Virginia woman killed in Friday crash near the White House

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. police identified the woman killed Friday afternoon near the White House by a man fleeing from the Secret Service as Shuyu Sui, a 31-year-old from McLean, Va. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, also injured a second woman in the crash. She remained in critical condition Tuesday, the police department said.

Sui’s family could not be reached.

Stafilatos, of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. A judge on Saturday ordered him held without bond, despite pleas from his defense attorney that the 35-year-old had not intended to hurt anyone when he drove away from the Secret Service officers after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Judge Sherry Trafford said in court Saturday that Stafilatos had driven directly into a busy intersection without breaking.

“The reckless disregard is apparent here,” Trafford said.

The incident began around the White House, when Secret Service officers patrolling the area on bicycles noticed a missing front tag and rear tag sticker on Stafilatos’s car. After Stafilatos stopped to let out a passenger, the officers approached and asked him for his license. Stafilatos instead drove away, fleeing up 15th Street Northwest and then turning east onto New York Avenue, according to court documents.

Stafilatos then ran a red light at the intersection of New York Avenue and 14th Street Northwest. His car was struck by another vehicle, spun around and hit Sui and another woman. They were in the intersection’s east crosswalk, with a walk sign flashing.

After the crash, Stafilatos, whose criminal history includes robbery and being a fugitive from justice, stepped out of his car and walked to the sidewalk. Secret Service officers arrested him on the scene, according to police.

Stafilatos told police that he fled because he thought one of the bike officers who interacted with him was “an armed robber,” according to the affidavit. He also told police that he thought the officers wanted to arrest him over a missing sticker on his license plate. After the incident, he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, according to the court document.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Peter Jamison and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

