Man found dead south of White House was beaten, police say

A man found dead Wednesday morning on a street south of the White House complex appears to have been beaten with a pole, and police are questioning a person of interest, according to authorities.
The body was found on 15th Street NW, between Constitution Avenue and E Street NW. It is east of the Ellipse, near the White House Visitor’s Center and across from the U.S. Department of Commerce building.
The area is well-traveled by tourists and near federal buildings, monuments and museums. Police said it appears the victim had been homeless. His identity has not yet been made public.