Man found dead south of White House was beaten, police say

Police said a jogger discovered the body shortly before 9 a.m. and flagged down a uniformed member of the U.S. Secret Service. Police said surveillance video shows the assault occurred between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

A man found dead Wednesday morning on a street south of the White House complex appears to have been beaten with a pole, and police are questioning a person of interest, according to authorities.

The body was found on 15th Street NW, between Constitution Avenue and E Street NW. It is east of the Ellipse, near the White House Visitor’s Center and across from the U.S. Department of Commerce building.