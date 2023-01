It was not immediately clear whether all five had been shot. Police said that after being called to the home shortly before 11 a.m., officers found “five victims suffering from gunshot wounds or other injuries.”

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive in Dumfries, police said.

Five people were injured, including one fatally, in a shooting in Prince William County, Va., on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police said that they detained a person of interest and that the incident “appears isolated to the residence.” Police said they had not yet confirmed the ages or further information on the five people.