Sudha Bhagwat Haley could have picked any family recipe to share. The one she chose came with a story about home — the home she left and the home she created. As she tells it, growing up in India, she spent her free time studying European classical music and Indian Kathak dance. She didn’t spend it cooking. Then she moved to the United States to attend college and met her future husband, an American who loved Indian food. They married days after she graduated, and soon after, Bhagwat Haley did what other young people have done when suddenly faced with empty plates they’re expected to fill: She frantically called her mother to ask for recipes.

A recipe her mother gave her that day was for gajar halwa, a carrot-based dessert that has since become a celebrated dish in Bhagwat Haley’s Maryland home.

“That is everyone’s favorite,” she told me on a recent morning. She had to figure out the measurements on her own since her mother’s recipe called for “a pinch” of this and “a pinch” of that. “By trial and error, after I got the recipe, I started perfecting it.”

When Bhagwat Haley learned that the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt was underway, she decided to submit her recipe of gajar halwa. To some it might seem strange for an Indian dessert to be part of a collection of Maryland recipes, but the inclusion made sense to Bhagwat Haley.

Decades have passed since she made that phone call to her mom, and in that time, she earned her PhD and created a life in the Washington region. It is where she raised twin sons, formed friendships and worked for the federal government until retiring. It is also where every Diwali, an Indian holiday that celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, she has served gajar halwa to family and friends.

“We are part of the fabric of Maryland,” she said. “We have lived practically all our lives here. Our children were born and raised here. We are Marylanders.”

When we think about history, we don’t often think of our favorite family dishes. The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt is trying to change that.

The project, which was launched through a partnership between the Maryland State Archives and the historic Hammond-Harwood House, aims to collect family recipes that showcase the state’s cuisine. It also aims to do more than that. It aims to gather stories that will help preserve, and add context, to the region’s history.

Food historian Joyce White, who serves on the board of trustees for the Hammond-Harwood House and is overseeing the effort, said food plays such a large part in people’s lives and yet not enough historical documentation exists about it.

“We document wars and economies and all the horrible things that go on in the world,” she said. “But we don’t talk enough about the things that bring us together and evoke love and positive emotions. I think it is important that not be lost.”

Knowing what dishes people are serving in their homes today matters, she said, because there is no telling what will later become historically significant. She pointed to how sauerkraut has become a common Thanksgiving side dish for many people in Baltimore. That food didn’t originate in Maryland. It came to the area from German and Polish immigrants and became a tradition.

“Food is that one thing that really ties us all together,” White said. “And it’s really important to have a good understanding of food traditions and food traditions that are different from ours.”

White came up with the idea for the project as a way to honor this year’s 60th anniversary of “Maryland’s Way: The Hammond-Harwood House Cook Book.” The iconic cookbook, which is filled with recipes from Marylanders and is still in print, has sold more than 100,000 copies and was even given in 1981 to Prince Charles and Princess Diana as a wedding gift.

The book was also initially published at a time that raises questions about what was not included with those recipes. No Native American dishes are featured in the book and White said there are recipes in it that were likely created and cooked by enslaved people who were not given credit. She is taking a closer look at those pages and hopes to create a companion book that will provide missing historical context.

All of the recipes that people submit for the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt will be preserved in the Maryland State Archives, but White may also use some for that companion book. Right now, she said, there are many unknowns because the project has limited funding and there is hope that more people will submit their recipes online.

A recipe submitted for “Gram’s Southern Maryland Fried Chicken” described it as smelling and tasting “like home to so many” and being served on a family’s tobacco farm.

“My first memory of her cooking her fried chicken was seeing my grandfather and the paid field hands walking up out of the tobacco fields midday hot and sweaty,” reads the submission. “They were both black and white working together, laughing and making jokes. … She would bring out a big serving dish piled out with golden brown, warm, crispy fried chicken and all the men sometimes some women too would take a couple pieces put them on a plate with a side of potato salad and white bread.”

Val Mayer said she submitted that recipe to pay homage to how her grams and that fried chicken brought people together across race, age and class.

“I know we live in an age where we are having to examine and refute some very dark places as humans that were allowed in this world,” she said. “I’m thankful we are in a time such as this to be able to do that, and we have long still to go. With that being said, within darkness there is always a brighter light no matter how small. Preserving recipes and stories from the past are some of those bright lights and bright moments when times were dark.”

Bhagwat Haley, who retired from the U.S. Department of Labor, said she learned of the recipe hunt through AARP Maryland, for which she serves as an executive council member and leader of the Asian American Pacific Islander steering committee. When others suggested she submit a recipe, she thought they were joking. Then she gave it some thought. She considered how the country used to be called a melting pot, an image that calls for people to blend together to be considered American, but is now embraced as a salad bowl, where individuals can maintain their uniqueness and work together as fellow Americans.

“Our culture, of course, has become part of this whole system in Maryland,” she said. “That is what really got me to say, ‘They need to know about gajar halwa.’”

