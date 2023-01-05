Man arrested in beating death near White House

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. police on Thursday charged a 41-year-old man with fatally beating another man on Wednesday with metal pole near the White House complex, according to authorities. Daniel A. Simon, who police said has no fixed address, was charged with second-degree murder. A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Simon detained and scheduled a hearing for Jan. 27. His attorney did not respond to an interview request.

Police identified the victim as Michael Jones, 52, who they also said had no fixed address. Attempts to reach his family were not successful.

Authorities said a jogger found Jones’s body shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday in a grassy area just off 15th Street NW, east of the Ellipse and near the White House Visitor’s Center, between Constitution Avenue and E Street.

Police said video showed the victim had been beaten about 6:30 a.m. An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says Jones had been struck in the face and was found in a sleeping bag next to a small fence.

In the affidavit, police said they have surveillance video of the attack and that they arrested Simon a few blocks away, shortly after the body was discovered. They said the pole was found near Jones’s body.

Authorities said both men appeared to be homeless and frequented the area where the incident occurred. According to the affidavit, Simon did not appear to understand questions from police and they stopped their attempt to interview him.

Police said they do not know a motive.

