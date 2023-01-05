Smithsonian Castle to close for renovations

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Smithsonian Institution said Thursday that its iconic first building, known as the Castle for its elaborate architecture, will close Feb. 1 for a five-year renovation. The distinctive red sandstone structure on the National Mall in Washington is getting its first makeover in over 50 years, the Smithsonian said in a statement.

The building opened in 1855 and, with its towers and spires, was the image of the Smithsonian for 26 years, until the Arts and Industries Building opened in 1881. It was also a solitary and majestic D.C. landmark at a time when the city had few.

The work is expected to start in March. A Smithsonian spokesman, Ben Marcus, said in an email that the cost has not been determined.

The building’s last major renovation was in the late 1960s, the Smithsonian said.

The Castle houses, among other things, the office of Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, as well as administrative headquarters and senior leadership.

“The upcoming renovation will include restoration and replacement of windows; restoration of the roof and ... replacement of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems,” the institution said.

The exterior — made of sandstone from Seneca, Md. — will remain unchanged.

“When the renovation is complete, visitors will walk into a dramatic Great Hall restored to its original appearance with decorative finishes and terrazzo floors,” the Smithsonian said.

There will be upgraded restrooms and an improved cafe and shop. There is not yet a rendering of what the interior will look like after the renovations, Marcus said.

The building, at 1000 Jefferson Dr. SW, also holds the Smithsonian’s Visitor Center and a sampling of artifacts. While the center is closed, visitors can find information about the Smithsonian’s museums online.

A virtual Visitor Center website will launch in early February.

The Smithsonian is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, with 21 museums and the National Zoo.

It was founded in 1846 with funds from the English scientist James Smithson, who willed money for a center in Washington “under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Smithsonian saw as many as 30 million visitors per year.

During the renovation, the Castle’s outdoor, 4.2-acre Enid A. Haupt Garden will remain open.

About 150 staff members at the Castle will be relocated to Capital Gallery, a nearby office building on Maryland Avenue SW owned by the Smithsonian.

Designed by James Renwick Jr., the Castle is a designated National Historic Landmark. It has served many purposes over the years, surviving a devastating fire in 1865, housing dinosaur bones and hosting the animals that would begin the zoo.

