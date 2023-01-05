The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Jan. 5-11

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Jan. 5 Super MAGFest at the Gaylord National Resort: There’s always something happening during Super MAGFest, a four-day, 24/7 celebration of music and gaming (hence the title). It doesn’t matter if it’s 1 p.m. or 1 a.m.: The Gaylord National Resort is buzzing with tabletop and console game tournaments, panel discussions, jam sessions, film screenings, and fun, including arcades that never close. Dance-offs for cosplayers? Bands and chiptune artists who perform covers of classic video game soundtracks? A giant game of zombie tag? Autograph sessions with video game voice artists? An arcade hall showcasing indie games? Whether you’re a fan of Dungeons and Dragons or Super Smash Bros., or rocking out to a “Metroid” cover band, this festival, which drew more than 24,000 attendees before the pandemic, is packed with options. Through Sunday. Badges sold at the door are priced by day, ranging from $155 for Thursday through Sunday to $35 for Sunday-only admission.

Phillips After 5: ‘Ringing in the New Year’ at the Phillips Collection: The Phillips Collection’s after-hours soiree returns with two nods to the new year: Attendees can craft a vision board to help shape their 2023 journey and dive into a tasting of sparkling wines. (Feel free to approach those in whichever order feels most helpful.) The main artistic attraction is “An Italian Impressionist in Paris: Giuseppe De Nittis,” an overview of the 19th-century painter that opened in mid-November, but don’t miss a concert by blues and soul queen Carly Harvey. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $20.

‘Game of Thrones’ trivia night at Atlas Brew Works: Despite recent springlike temperatures, winter is coming to Atlas Brew Works’ Ivy City location with a trivia contest based on the award-winning show adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book series. The winning team receives a $50 Atlas Brew Works gift card, but all players can get pints for $5. Regardless of what Cersei says, knowledge, it seems, really is power. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.

Free Bluegrass and $2 Beers Night at Union Stage: Union Stage has a history of hosting bluegrass concerts that have doubled as showcases for local breweries, with the likes of Aslin or Port City taking over the taps. This week brings a new twist, though: Not only is admission free, but beers are just $2. We haven’t been able to learn what beer is pouring — it could be Keystone Light, for all we know — but at least you can bank on sets from Split String Soup and Old Town Flood providing your fix of twangy, jumping rhythms. 7 p.m. Free.

Friday, Jan. 6

Something for the District at Union Stage: Start the year strong with a bill of up-and-coming DMV talent at Something for the District. Headlining is Silver Spring talent J. Addo, a soulful singer whose moody songs brim with hip-hop energy and slink with the syncopation of Afrobeats — the latter a nod to his Ghanaian heritage. Rounding out the lineup are Prince George’s County native Cheakaity, who has collaborated with locals Kelow Latesha and Ciscero with a neo-neo-soul sound, and upstart singer-songwriters Ahmed Kazmi and Yaj. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Gasolina Party at 9:30 Club: Move over, Emo Night, Shrek Rave and various tributes to Taylor Swift: Gasolina Party is the latest roving DJ night to make its way across the country with one sound in its crosshairs and on its cross-fader. Named after the 2004 Daddy Yankee smash that put reggaeton on the map, Gasolina fuels its celebration of Latin music with dancers, lasers and plenty of club-world accoutrements. Daddy Yankee may have retired this year, but global stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny and parties like Gasolina are keeping the flame alive. 9 p.m. $20.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season premiere watch parties: Last month, bars were rearranging their schedules to show the World Cup. Now they’ve got a new competition to focus on. Kick off the 15th season of RuPaul’s Emmy-winning reality series with a viewing at NoMa’s Red Bear Brewing Co., followed by a live drag competition with local queens. (8 to 9 p.m. Free.) Capitol Hill’s favorite new sandwich shop, Fight Club, is hosting a watch party featuring Absolut vodka specials. (8 to 10 p.m. Free.) And Trade, the Logan Circle LGBTQ+ dive bar, also has a showing, with guest host Mari Con Carne. (8 p.m. Free.)

Put On Your Red Shoes and Dance: A David Bowie Birthday Party at Pearl Street Warehouse: David Bowie’s restless, almost relentless spirit of reinvention means that any night dedicated to his musical oeuvre will have something to captivate everyone, from glam rock to electro. Thankfully, veteran DJs Mellie Mel and Skruggz, who’ve spun venues from the Black Cat to the State Theatre, are up to the task. Falling two days before what would have been Bowie’s 76th birthday, this dance party — emphasis on “dance” — encourages costumes and will have a face painter to help capture those “Aladdin Sane” vibes. 8 p.m. $10.

Noochie at Songbyrd: On his 2016 mixtape “Product of the DMV,” Noochie established himself as a disciple of the area’s street rap tradition. Since then, the D.C. rapper has rolled with the punches and changed with the times, moving away from the straightforward trap of his debut to the more melodic rap of onetime collaborator Rich Homie Quan. Still, he’s stayed true to his story: His latest single, “Bleachers,” sounds buoyant but keeps the focus on his demons and distractions. At this show, Noochie marks the new year alongside Khi Lo, a Fairfax emo rapper fresh off releasing the three-party debut album “Rosslyn.” 7:30 p.m. $12-$15.

Le Mont Royal opening: After months of hype, Le Mont Royal, a “French Canadian disco,” is opening in the Adams Morgan space that once housed Southern Hospitality and Adams Mill Bar and Grill. Run by veterans of Beuchert’s Saloon and Cotton and Reed, the two-story bar features disco balls, a pool table and plenty of sparkling wine to fuel the party. Opening time TBA.

Saturday, Jan. 7

‘In Conversation with Valerie June’ at the Kennedy Center: Songwriter and instrumentalist Valerie June’s singing is unmistakable: Her West Tennessee twang has the most angelic, almost otherworldly lilt. No wonder her new children’s book is all about being brave and finding your own voice, with the help of a stringed instrument. She’ll appear on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage to chat about the book, titled “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele,” and sing a few songs in her “organic moonshine roots music” style. 6 p.m. Free.

Moozy at Songbyrd: Between soaring riffs and an explosive, punk-influenced chorus, Moozy’s moody single “Overanalyze” seems like a textbook of uncertainty. “I rely on fantasy just to get by / I get bored so easily, I don’t know why,” guitarist Dylan Rockwell sings in a distorted admission. But underneath the lyrics, Rockwell and drummer Pat Gunning are anything but uncertain. A steady build and powerful release in the bridge point to the earned comfort of the duo’s long-standing collaboration — Rockwell and Gunning have been playing together since they formed what was at the time the only band on the Elon University campus over a decade ago. 7 p.m. $14-$17.

Celebrating Zora Neale Hurston at Anacostia Arts Center: The Hurston/Wright Foundation, a community of Black writers, celebrates the birthday of namesake Zora Neale Hurston with prose and poetry, ranging from original verse to readings of Hurston’s work. Hosted by poet Alan W. King, presenters include author DuEwa Frazier, poet Truth Thomas and former D.C. Youth Poet Laureate Kenny Carroll III. RSVPs are required, and attendees receive a copy of Hurston’s book “You Don’t Know Us Negroes.” 6 to 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

Sunday, Jan. 8

‘Vermeer’s Secrets’ at the National Gallery of Art: Spoiler alert: The big reveal in the National Gallery of Art’s exhibition of paintings by Johannes Vermeer is that one of them, “Girl With a Flute,” was not actually painted by the 17th-century Dutch master. While the museum was closed during the pandemic, a team of curators and scientists examined its Vermeer paintings with X-ray imaging and microscopic analysis to learn more about his techniques, down to individual brushstrokes. One of them, they found, was not like the others. Find out more about what they learned, and compare “Girl With a Flute” to works definitely attributed to Vermeer, including “Woman Holding a Balance,” before this exhibition closes Sunday. During peak hours, visitors “may be required to join a virtual line” and wait up to an hour, though they can explore other parts of the museum while they wait. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

LaLiga Partidazo at Tom’s Watch Bar: Spain’s LaLiga soccer league is taking over bars across the U.S. this weekend for a clash between top-of-the-table Barcelona and fourth-place Atlético de Madrid. Among them is Tom’s Watch Bar, a national sports bar chain that brought 120 high-definition screens to the former Circa in Chinatown last month. The Partidazo, which roughly translates to “match of the day,” features giveaways of LaLiga jerseys and balls, as well as food and drink specials. 2:30 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.

Monday, Jan. 9

‘RBG before she was “Notorious”’ at Little Penn Coffeehouse: Two decades before Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court, she argued (and won) a series of cases involving gender discrimination before the court’s all-male bench, which, The Post later wrote, “altered the nation’s legal terrain by establishing that the constitutional guarantee of equal protection applied not only to racial minorities but to women as well.” This edition of the Profs and Pints discussion series features Supreme Court scholar Philippa Strum, author of a book about Ginsburg’s early career, talking about how these 1970s victories set the stage for her tenure on the high court. 6 to 8:30 p.m. $14.31.

‘Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus’ at Busboys and Poets: The author of “Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus: Life, Lessons and Leadership” had a personal connection with the civil rights activist — H.H. Leonards, founder of O Museum in the Mansion, provided a home for Parks and her associates as part of the museum’s Heroes-In-Residence program for about a decade. In this author chat at Busboys and Poets’ 14th and V location, Leonards shares highlights from her book, including her memories of Parks, before an audience Q&A. 6 to 8 p.m. Free with reservation.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

NMWA xChange: ‘Lookout’ with Katharina Cibulka: If you’ve walked by the intersection of 13th Street and New York Avenue NW in recent months, you’ve seen Katharina Cibulka’s “Solange #27,” a monumental cross-stitch piece atop the scaffolding that covers the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, declaring, “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a feminist.” It is the Austrian artist’s 27th work in the series, but her first installation in America. Cibulka joins curators from the NMWA for an online discussion, part of the museum’s programming while work continues on a major renovation. Noon to 12:45 p.m. Free; registration required.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Ari Voxx residency at DC9: The songs penned by the self-described “sad dream queen” Ari Voxx — a.k.a. versatile D.C. musician Ariana Harbin — are gentle indie pop ditties with deceptive darkness below reverb-drenched guitar, jazzy rhythms and her warm, round vocal tones. They are heavy with lyrics about romance, nostalgia and ennui, and feelings of longing and not belonging. To start the year, Harbin will serve vibes — and what she calls her “dreamy cotton candy” aesthetic — with a four-week residency at DC9. The homestand includes a night of stripped-down solo sets alongside locals Caro and Kat Kavanagh, some ’80s and ’90s nostalgia with musician Cathy DiToro she’s calling “Saved by the Belles,” a release party for her collaboration with musician Freddy Hall, and a celebration of Black creators with Jaylin Conner and NXNES to kick off Black History Month. Each date twists the Ari Voxx kaleidoscope but stays true to the aim of her project. 8 p.m. $5.

Inside Voices at Pie Shop: Open mic nights serve musicians in many ways, allowing them to notch more stage time, sharpen their craft and find like-minded adventurers. For D.C. rock act Inside Voices, open mics were formative: That’s how the band’s founding members, singer-guitarist I.K. David and drummer-singer Paul Burghard, first came together over a shared love of similar sounds. Joined by Paul Wever on bass and Orlando Jove on lead guitar, Inside Voices makes music that glistens, glows and girds against seasonal affective disorder. 8 p.m. $15.

