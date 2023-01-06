Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested by police on Capitol riot anniversary

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was arrested while walking in the street around the U.S. Capitol on Friday, the two-year anniversary of the death of her daughter, a pro-Trump rioter who was killed when she stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Witthoeft, 58, was arrested for traffic violations, according to a Capitol Police spokesperson.

Witthoeft and her supporters were walking in the street on the U.S. Capitol grounds when Capitol Police officers approached the group, directed them to move to the sidewalk and warned that if they did not, they would be arrested, according to a live stream of the incident.

“We’re not discussing it. Sidewalk now or you’re under arrest. It’s that simple. We’re not discussing it. We’re not having any discussions. The sidewalk or you’ll be placed under arrest” an officer said, according to another video posted of the interaction by News2Share’s Ford Fischer, a documentarian who films political activism. Micki Witthoeft then turned her back to police and placed her hand behind her back, the video shows. “Go ahead,” the officer said, as officers took Witthoeft by the arms toward a police vehicle.

“Ashli Babbitt! Ashli Babbitt!” Witthoeft and supporters shouted as officers led her into a police vehicle.

Earlier in the day, the live stream showed Witthoeft speaking to supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

“As we stand in front of this building that says ‘equal justice under the law,’ let’s seek that,” she said. “Let’s make that attainable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

