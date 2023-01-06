Man charged with murder in Capitol Heights shooting, police say

Michael Malachi Ford is charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Leon Steadham, 65, of D.C., police said. He is in custody in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County, according to police.

A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in early December in the Capitol Heights area, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Friday.

Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 6 to the 1200 block of Abel Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. They found Steadham with gunshot wounds in the road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.