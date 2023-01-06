Man charged with murder in Capitol Heights shooting, police say

A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in early December in the Capitol Heights area, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Friday.
Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 6 to the 1200 block of Abel Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. They found Steadham with gunshot wounds in the road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.
According to an initial investigation, Ford and Steadham knew each other. The shooting “stemmed from an ongoing dispute,” police said.
It was not immediately clear whether Ford has an attorney.