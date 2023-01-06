The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man charged with murder in Capitol Heights shooting, police say

The fatal shooting occurred in early December, according to police

January 6, 2023 at 9:21 p.m. EST
A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in early December in the Capitol Heights area, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Friday.

Michael Malachi Ford is charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Leon Steadham, 65, of D.C., police said. He is in custody in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County, according to police.

Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 6 to the 1200 block of Abel Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. They found Steadham with gunshot wounds in the road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

According to an initial investigation, Ford and Steadham knew each other. The shooting “stemmed from an ongoing dispute,” police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Ford has an attorney.

