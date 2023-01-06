With the House on the rocks, a nearby bar elects ‘Speakers of the Pub’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They packed bars for election results. They came for special testimonies. They came for “Fauci Pouchy” to-go cocktails. And, this week, some came for the gavel. The House of Representatives was in purgatory, failing 11 times by then to elect a speaker, and down the street, Capitol Hill haunt Union Pub was watching. C-SPAN hummed on one screen of the main bar, sandwiched between hockey and college basketball; bartender Stevan Edwards said it had been on at least since the beginning of his shift at 4 p.m.

Until the House figured it out, the bar was starting a special: For the cheeky price of $218, you could be anointed “Speaker of the Pub” and get buckets of alcohol and the honor of hoisting that gavel, hastily purchased this week at the Capitol gift shop.

For 15 minutes or so, before the staff reclaimed the gavel, you could almost peer through your boozy stupor and feel yourself filled with more authority than Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“Now I know what McCarthy feels like,” said Fiona Campbell, a D.C. native and grad student, after her party’s time was up and the gavel was quietly whisked away. “So close, yet so far.”

What remained were the two buckets of Budweiser or Bud Light, eight shots of Kentucky Gentleman whiskey, one bottle of house wine, one bottle of G.H. Mumm Champagne Brut Grand Cordon and a tray of “totchos” done four ways (plain, grilled chicken, Buffalo chicken and chili cheese) to sop it all up.

Campbell, 22, and her group had parked themselves on the Union Pub patio around 9 p.m., after the House had mercifully adjourned, and let the unseasonably warm night unfold. Bar staff and patrons murmured about whether their initial trio could make a dent in the spread.

Down went the first three shots. Then two more members of their expected crew of nine arrived. Two more shots quickly down.

“We talked ourselves into it being a good deal on the belief that if enough people showed up, it eventually becomes a good deal,” said Zach Stern, 23.

Stern, having returned recently from working as a field organizer in the Senate runoff election in Georgia, felt more involved in the vote than some others.

“Why’d we do this?” Campbell asked, staring at everything on the table.

Around that table, you could see the duality of Gen Z.

In between sips of Bud Light, there was a wisp of hope in feeling part of the community. They had been following the vote on their phones and laptops while at their early-career jobs or during school break of past D.C. election-night watch parties and specials, and now they were here.

“It’s exciting to be downtown now and finally living in the D.C. area,” said reinforcement Mary Yockel, 22, who grew up in Bethesda and calls herself “not always the most political person.” “It’s exciting to partake and feel like maybe part of the action, even though it’s just through drinking, which is a little ugh.”

“I would say half is, just like, really funny,” Stern said. “But also I totally care a lot about it … even if it’s hard to know exactly the repercussions.”

Union Pub has long been a hangout for Hill staffers and folks whose livelihood ticks along with what happens over there, and patrons that night were in varying stages of after-work attire.

Straight from the office: pencil dresses and Brooks Brothers suits.

Those who were staying awhile: baby-blue button-downs with loosened ties and rosy-red cheeks.

Most, for professional and aspirational reasons, did not want their name in the newspaper associated with a night of drinking.

“Union Pub is a quintessential Capitol Hill bar,” said Sam Sanchez, a regular at the bar since he came to D.C. as a Senate intern in 2008 and its publicist since 2015. “Not only is it a neighborhood bar for residents, but we see staffers from both sides of the aisle, interns and members themselves.”

The bar has previously done promos such as setting up a “voting booth” where customers cast a ballot on their preferred happy hour special. Sanchez said they’ve had busier nights during State of the Union watch parties than Super Bowls.

As of early afternoon Friday, Union Pub had sold nine “Speaker of the Pub” packages, an idea Sanchez said social media had egged on as the House dragged on.

“If we knew it was going to last this long, we would have done this earlier,” he said.

And so the Brown grads drank, the clank clank of the gavel echoing over the din of chatter and 2000s pop punk. They laughed at the mess.

“I feel like also, after the terribleness of the past two, four, six years,” said Silver Spring native Max Niles, 22, who called the world “a hellhole” at the moment, “it’s kind of funny the Republicans are imploding in such a funny way.”

The friends didn’t have any grand hopes of finishing the whole pub package. If it were a weekend, Yockel quipped, it would be a different story. The tater tots would have to become the next day’s lunches.

But then came the matter of the $218: Had there been any backchannel vote-whipping about how the bill would be split?

Campbell, Niles and Stern did some loose mental accounting that, with their nine eventual people, it wouldn’t be any more damaging than a typical night out on U Street.

But, perhaps taking inspiration from the current state of the Hill, Stern said, “No planning has been done.”

