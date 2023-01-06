D.C. police arrest man in fatal shooting in Shaw in 2021

Listen Gift Article Share

A 27-year-old man arrested in a fatal shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington in 2021 was ordered detained Friday after a hearing in D.C. Superior Court, according to court records. Deonte Patterson of Suitland, Md., was charged with second-degree murder after his arrest Thursday, D.C. police said. A judge set a hearing for Jan. 23; Patterson’s attorney did not respond to an interview request.

Police said Patterson is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 23, 2021, shooting of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, of Southeast Washington. The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Ninth Street NW.

An arrest affidavit filed in court does not mention a possible motive.

D.C. police also said Friday that authorities have arrested a man sought in the shooting of Christine Chase, 48, of no fixed address, who was killed May 13 at about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Raum Street NE.

Police said Reginald English, 50, of Bladensburg, Md., was charged in a warrant with second-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Thursday in Anne Arundel County, Md., and is awaiting extradition to D.C.

It could not be determined Friday whether English has an attorney for the case in the District.

