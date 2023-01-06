Review of Jan. 6 trials finds judges give harsh lectures, lighter sentences

How have judges’ sentences compared with what federal guidelines call for?

Despite their harsh rhetoric, D.C. judges have regularly sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to terms below even what federal sentencing guidelines call for — a little less than 38 percent of the time.

But that is less lenient than D.C. judges treat other non-Jan. 6 defendants, and in line with how often federal judges nationwide hand down below-guidelines sentences.

Before Jan. 6, the D.C. judges imposed sentences less than the guidelines even more often — in 57 percent of cases. Nationally, judges go below the guidelines about 34 percent of the time, according to U.S. Sentencing Commission statistics. The guidelines, once mandatory for all sentencings, became advisory in 2005 but are still used by judges in every case.

“Are these [Jan. 6] guys getting hammered more than typical defendants?” asked Mark Allenbaugh, a federal sentencing consultant and former staff attorney for the U.S. Sentencing Commission. “From a high-level view, from what I can tell, they’re not.”

Matthew M. Wood was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. After traveling to D.C. from North Carolina, the 23-year-old spent 80 minutes inside the Capitol as he chased officers through corridors, roamed through offices, including those of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and joined the mob that fought against police trying desperately to hold the line.

“I’m in the Capitol,” Wood texted a friend during the riot, “we stormed it. I am fighting capitol police.”

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of 51 to 63 months for Wood, and prosecutors asked Mehta to impose a 57-month term after Wood pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. But Mehta instead reduced the guidelines range to 21 to 27 months in prison, and then went below that range, sentencing Wood to 12 months of home detention for obstructing an official proceeding.