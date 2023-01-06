Judiciary delays Md. rule barring public from obtaining court audio

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Transparency advocates won a temporary victory Friday when the justices of the Maryland Supreme Court voted to delay their decision on a proposed rule change that would have barred the public from obtaining audio recordings of criminal court proceedings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The proposal — which came after a federal court ruled that a Maryland law barring the publication of lawfully-obtained audio recordings violated the First Amendment — would have allowed reporters and members of the public only to listen to the recordings at the courthouse under supervision of a court staffer, not receive a copy. It was being considered on an emergency basis.

But after widespread pushback from free-press advocates and community organizers, the state’s high court voted Friday to refer the proposal back to the rules committee from which it originated — and to postpone further action pending any movement from the Maryland General Assembly on a law to replace the “Broadcast Ban,” which had barred publishing of court recordings.

The decision came the same day that the justices heard oral arguments on a separate but related case challenging the fee waiver process under the Maryland Public Information Act, the law that guarantees the public access to government records.

Advertisement

In recent years, Maryland officials have had broad discussions about the power and limitations of the state’s public records and proceedings. In 2021, state lawmakers pushed through historic police accountability reforms in the General Assembly, ordering more records to be made public. Largely due to technology introduced during the pandemic, many proceedings started taking place entirely virtually and opened access to a greater swath of the public. But whether to make remote access permanent is being debated by the courts and legislature now.

The judiciary’s proposal to limit the release of audio recordings of court proceedings to the public was supposed to be debated at a public hearing before the Maryland Supreme Court Friday afternoon. But it did not hear testimony on the merits of the rule as planned. Instead, the chair of the rules committee suggested at the beginning of the meeting that the proposal be sent back to him and his team for further review, after nearly 80 people had offered written feedback on the rule change. A Washington Post reporter was among those who spoke out against the proposal.

The committee chairman, Judge Alan Wilner, also chastised advocates who were pushing back against the rule change for not getting involved in the process sooner.

Advertisement

The rules committee said in a lengthy report about the proposed rule change that it began planning changes to the language on audio recordings months before the federal judge’s final ruling in the “broadcast ban” case, Soderberg v. Carrión, which barred the public from publishing audio recordings in news reports, documentaries or advocacy campaigns — even though the records had been legally obtained through the court.

Just days after the judge’s ruling in Soderberg, the judiciary’s rules committee proposed the change that would stop the public from getting audio recordings in the first place. Those arguing in favor of the rule change included prosecutors who offered concerns over witness intimidation and cited a desire to protect the privacy of victims, including survivors of sexual assault.

Advocates decried the proposal as flying in the face of the federal judge’s ruling in Soderberg, which called the broadcast ban overbroad and pointed to other tools at the court’s disposal to protect sensitive information and witnesses in court, including redacting and sealing documents and proceedings.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Matthew Fader encouraged the free-press advocates and news organizations who opposed the rule change to work with the rules committee moving forward.

Seth Wayne, an attorney with Georgetown University’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, helped represent the plaintiffs in Soderberg alongside attorneys from Maryland Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts. He said he and his colleagues are prepared to work with the judiciary and state lawmakers to “help create new laws that strike an appropriate balance and enhance, rather than decrease, criminal courts’ transparency and accountability to the community.”

“I’m pleased with the court’s decision,” said Wayne. “It is a credit to the advocates and press who have spoken with a unified voice in opposition to unnecessarily restrictive rules.”

Advertisement

The justices contemplated adopting a much narrower version of the rules change that would bar the release of court audio of non-law enforcement witness testimony before a verdict is reached in a trial, but ultimately decided against it. Prosecutors concerned about witness protection were encouraged to ask for redactions or sealings in court, powers they already have under the current laws and rules.

GiftOutline Gift Article