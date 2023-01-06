Teacher wounded in shooting at Va. elementary school, officials say

Listen Gift Article Share

An elementary school teacher in Newport News, Va., was wounded by gunfire Friday in a shooting at the school in which no children were hurt, police said. A police spokeswoman, Kelly T. King, said a person suspected of being the shooter “has been detained” by authorities after the mid-afternoon gunfire at Richneck Elementary School.

She declined to say whether the person is an adult or a child or discuss further details of the incident, saying Police Chief Steve R. Drew planned to hold a news briefing later Friday.

King, in a brief telephone interview shortly before 4 p.m., said the nature and extent of the teacher’s injuries “are not known at this time.” She said the school’s gymnasium had been turned into “a reunification center,” with hundreds of pupils gathered there waiting to be picked up by parents or guardians.

“There is no longer an active shooter,” another police spokeswoman, Sarah J. Ketchum, said on the department website shortly before 3 p.m. “We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students.”

The school has 558 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education website.

