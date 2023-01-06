For first time all year, January wasn’t in the 60s

One of those 60-degree days we have been having this year was warm enough to break a record. Although records are made to be broken, streaks usually end, and in Washington our string of spring-like days seemed to stop Friday.
Tuesday set a record, when the thermometer, prompted we might imagine by the irrepressible spirit of New Year’s novelty, reached 69 degrees. That broke the high temperature record for Jan. 3 of 68 degrees, set in 2000 and in 2004.
Tuesday was the third and warmest of the month’s five days in the spring-like series that started the month. Friday had merits as well, including a sky full of clouds that hinted at seasonally appropriate atmospheric drama, but its temperature was nearer to average, and it had a sharp-edged wind.