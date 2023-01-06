For first time all year, January wasn’t in the 60s

Our high temperature reached 54, not unpleasantly chilly in itself but hardly up to the stunning succession of days in the 60s many of us had wondered at and enjoyed.

One of those 60-degree days we have been having this year was warm enough to break a record. Although records are made to be broken, streaks usually end, and in Washington our string of spring-like days seemed to stop Friday.

Tuesday set a record, when the thermometer, prompted we might imagine by the irrepressible spirit of New Year’s novelty, reached 69 degrees. That broke the high temperature record for Jan. 3 of 68 degrees, set in 2000 and in 2004.

Tuesday was the third and warmest of the month’s five days in the spring-like series that started the month. Friday had merits as well, including a sky full of clouds that hinted at seasonally appropriate atmospheric drama, but its temperature was nearer to average, and it had a sharp-edged wind.