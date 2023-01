On Sept. 10, 2019, D.C. had police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after midnight on the 3000 block of 24th Place SE near Suitland Parkway in the Garfield Heights neighborhood.

Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Md., was charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection with the death of Steffen Brathwaite, 16, of Southeast Washington.

A 22-year-old Maryland man was arrested Friday in connection with a 2019 shooting death of a teenager in Southeast Washington.

When they arrived they found Brathwaite. The teenager was transported to a hospital but later died. Information on an attorney for Eddy was not available Saturday.