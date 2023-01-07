Teacher shot by 6-year-old is in serious but stable condition

Listen Gift Article Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old boy at an elementary school in Newport News, Va., was in serious but stable condition Saturday, a schools spokeswoman said. Authorities have not identified the female teacher, who was wounded Friday at Richneck Elementary School. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “She is still in serious condition but appears to be stable at this point,” said Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools. On Friday, the teacher’s wounds had been described as life-threatening.

Officials are mobilizing counseling and other support resources for the Richneck Elementary community, Price said, and have canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. The school has about 550 students.

Police said the shooting occurred about 2 p.m. after an altercation occurred between the boy and the teacher.

Advertisement

“This was not an accidental shooting,” Newport News Police Chief Steve R. Drew said Friday.

No further information was immediately available Saturday about what happened and how the boy came to have a handgun.

Schools Superintendent George Parker III said at a news conference Friday evening that “today, our students got a lesson in gun violence,” and he asked for community support to make sure guns were not available to youths. Teachers, he said, “cannot control access to weapons.”

Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax) tweeted that he was “sickened” by the news, adding: “It’s way past time to get serious about passing safe storage laws with real teeth when we go back into session next week.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday night tweeted that his “administration has offered assistance in response to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News and stand at the ready to help in any way we can.”

Advertisement

Robert Walters, 67, a local blues musician with a granddaughter in kindergarten at Richneck Elementary, said he encountered a scene of agitation and chaos as he joined the swarm of parents and guardians rushing to find their children after the shooting.

“I was prepared to go into that building,” he said. “I know a lot of other people were thinking the same thing.”

He said police grouped the adults by the grades of their children, repeating that the children were safe.

Relatives of the kindergartners were among the first ones into the school.

“She came out and said, ‘Papa, my school is broken. There’s something broken in the school,’” Walters recalled. Some children came out crying, he said..

Anderson reported from Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article