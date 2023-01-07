Police: D.C. homeowner fatally shoots boy, 13, after vehicle break-ins

Listen Gift Article Share

A homeowner fatally shot a 13-year-old boy early Saturday after apparently seeing the youth breaking into vehicles on a residential street in Northeast Washington's Brookland neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The homeowner, who authorities did not identify by name or gender, was cooperating with investigators, said Dustin Sternbeck, a police department spokesman. Police identified the dead youth as Karon Blake of Northeast Washington. Efforts to reach his family on Saturday were not successful.

Sternbeck said there is “no indication at this time” the youth was armed. He said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are warranted against the person who shot Karon. Police said Saturday they had only the homeowner’s account.

Police said the shooting, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE, apparently occurred when the homeowner confronted the youth after learning about or seeing several vehicles that had just been broken into along that street.

Details of that confrontation were not immediately available. Police said the homeowner told them the youth who had been shot had been involved in the break-ins. It was not immediately known who called 911 or if one of the vehicles that had been broken into belonged to the homeowner.

Sternbeck said the homeowner’s firearm was legally registered and that the homeowner was administering CPR to the youth when police arrived at the scene.

Saturday’s shooting comes amid a spike in violence involving and impacting youths across the District. Two teenagers under the age of 18 — including the 13-year-old — are among this year’s first four victims of deadly shootings in D.C. Last year in the city, 105 youths were shot, 16 of them fatally, nearly double the number of 2021.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has called violence involving the District’s young people an “emergency,” and she organized a summit that is being held Tuesday to address the topic with public and charter school principals and other educators. Bowser, her deputy mayors for public safety and education, and the city schools chancellor will lead the sessions.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless death of another child in our city,” Lindsey Appiah, the acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said in a statement in response to Saturday’s shooting. “Any loss of life is tragic, but when a child dies, we are all especially impacted.”

Appiah, who had previously been chief of staff in the deputy mayor’s office and spent nearly a decade working with youth offenders in the District, added, “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family coupled with our commitment to work together to utilize every resource to ensure that every resident of every age in every community across the District is safe, feels safe and is able to thrive.”

Efforts to reach the homeowner who police said shot Karon were not successful on Saturday. The 1000 block of Quincy Street, near Michigan Avenue and across from the Brookland Middle School, consists of a private home and a condominium complex with at least three units from that building facing Quincy.

A neighbor pointed to a traffic cone along the street and said it marked the spot where broken glass and two vehicles had been before police towed them away.

Police said they also found a vehicle on Quincy Street that had been reported stolen and which they believe had been used by the 13-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

