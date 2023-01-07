Saturday suggested we may yet be on the way to winter

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the District, our high temperature reached 52 degrees, a reading that could be regarded as a bit low for spring, but surely pleasant for winter. After all, 52 is seven degrees above the average high for Jan. 7, and in the right circumstances, those seven degrees can provide adequate insulation from the real rigors of the cold season.

January, of course, carries the name of Janus, the two-faced ancient Roman god of duality. Fittingly, perhaps, Saturday and its 52-degree high, had much duality about it.

It seemed to emphasize how warm a 50-degree day could be, when the sun shone unobstructed in the blue sky of calendar winter. But fickleness, ambiguity, duality played their role. Only moments after we congratulated ourselves on discovering the outdoor comfort afforded by January, something happened.

A cloud drifted across the face of the sun. It did not seem a large cloud, but somehow sufficient to cover the solar disk many times over.

It seemed to signify the presence of the gray frown of winter. It appeared almost to mock suggestions of an upstart spring and to remind us of the season we are in.

With the temporary loss of sunlight, a chill seemed to steal over the pale lawns of January. It is, after all, winter. And with the dimming of the sun, other signs of an inherently cold month, despite readings in the 50s, began to assert, with the support of bare tree branches, the claims of winter.

But the sun seemed in and out on Saturday; small clouds could not constantly deprive Washington of its warm radiance. It was two and one half weeks after the solstice, and at many points in the afternoon, the sun appeared to have enough thermal power to make itself felt, able to make a creditable show against cold and the current season.

