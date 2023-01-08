Tractor fire closes 495 southbound at Georgetown Pike

A tractor-trailer fire shut down southbound Interstate 495 on Sunday afternoon for about four hours and counting near the exit for Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, officials said.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, a tractor-trailer driving south on I-495 crashed near Exit 44 for Georgetown Pike, causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, Virginia State Police said. By 5 p.m. traffic was backed up on the interstate for about three miles, causing a cascade of traffic snarls in the region, transportation officials said.