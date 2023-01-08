Tractor fire closes 495 southbound at Georgetown Pike

A tractor-trailer fire shut down southbound Interstate 495 on Sunday afternoon for about four hours and counting near the exit for Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, officials said.
Update McLean: 495SB (Outer Loop) at Georgetown Pike: Tractor-trailer fire with @ffxfirerescue @mcfrs @VSPPIO still working. Traffic being routed around it via Gtown Pike on and off ramps. Queue into MD. Pls use alternate route.— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 8, 2023
📸: @VSPPIO pic.twitter.com/srKscP68sN
The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.
The Northern Virginia office of the state transportation department tweeted updates, including a short video showing cars making U-turns on the closed highway. Traffic was diverted on the Georgetown Pike, causing the backup of several miles.
Remaining vehicles are being turned around on 495SB and redirected to Georgetown Pike to flush the queue. Closure remains, please seek an alternate route. https://t.co/R2KG2clRhF pic.twitter.com/yFG0O8lDpD— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 8, 2023